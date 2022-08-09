ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

kvsc.org

Expect Lane Closures on the I-94 Bridge in St. Cloud Next Week

MnDOT says to expect lane closures on the I-94 bridge in southwest St. Cloud as crews start construction Monday, August 15th. Each direction west of the Highway 23 interchange bridge will be closed for resurfacing and repairs. Officials say it’s a good idea to look for alternate routes. Crews...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 10 Bridge Open to Traffic Once Again

As construction on Highway 10 wraps up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce all lanes are now open to the public. During the closure crews replaced a box bridge under both directions of Highway 10 at a stream located northwest of Sauk Rapids. During the weekdays there...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Rail Road Crossing in Sauk Rapids Closed This Week, Detour Posted

(KNSI) – A heavily used railroad crossing in Sauk Rapids is closed for maintenance this week. The closing is for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks across 1st Street South. Work should be finished Friday. Sauk Rapids has set up a detour for drivers to go north on Benton Drive and cross at 10th Street North near Sauk Rapids Municipal Park and then over to River Avenue North.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Recount in St. Cloud City Council Race

(KNSI) – A race decided by three votes for St. Cloud City Council will require a recount. Three candidates filed for office in Ward 2. Only two can advance to the general election. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary show Karen A. Larson getting 638 votes, followed by Sandra Brakstad with 432 and Seal Dwyer with 429. Stearns County election officials say Dwyer requested a recount on Wednesday. The vote will be canvassed this week.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years

ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
WJON

More Commercial Development Expected Along 33rd Street in South St. Cloud

33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday

KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
KIMBALL, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

MN State Patrol Hears It All When Pulling Over Speeders

I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast. I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
