Many get the reality of social media misconstrued with real life and someone who understands that well is Atlanta based rapper and online presenter, Mari. Becoming quite the personality on TikTok, the creator knows that how you invest into yourself is key to maintaining not just longevity but prestige into your brand, overall. Taking his time but not too much time, choosing what to place into the social space and music scene in an overly saturated market can be a stressful process. However, through the grind Mari managed to release several singles ahead of his latest project that also include “Is That Too Much To Ask” where he compares music to medicine to cure all of his problems. As many artists face the challenges of multiple things thrown at them at once, maintaining a stable mindset through it all is difficult but that didn’t stagger Mari’s delivery in his creative ventures.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO