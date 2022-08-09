Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
Read the one-star restaurant review an angry customer left a café because their waiter with a disability made them 'uncomfortable' - as the trendy eatery fires back
An upset café boss has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticised the barista's disability. Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in the southwest Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Florida restaurant owner bought a boat to launch his side hustle selling $20 pizzas to swimmers and sunbathers in Tampa Bay
Sean Ferraro drives his boat while shouting down a megaphone wearing a flowery hat to attract the attention of hungry sunbathers to fresh pizza.
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
Thrillist
Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls
Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.
Restaurants Are Shrinking Portion Sizes Right Now—Here’s Why
If you’ve noticed that some restaurant meals look smaller than normal, you’re not alone. In fact, according to recent Yelp data, many diners are experiencing “shrinkflation.” The menu items seem to be getting smaller and smaller due to the high rate of inflation and increased costs. Yelp evaluated a series of reviews that mention shrinkflation, taking a deeper look at the type of restaurants that have been affected. Here’s what they discovered.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Where Does the No-Tip Trend Go From Here? An SF Restaurant Vet Weighs In.
Tipping is far from a global practice, just ask any shell-shocked server handling a six-top of visiting Europeans. In many other countries, service is folded right into the menu price, rendering any tips truly gratuitous gratuities. American servers, of course, have long made the better part of their wages at the mercy of the diner. But many S.F. restaurants shifted to another model: one in which a service surcharge is included in the bill, and no “tip” is required or, in some cases, even allowed.
‘Game of Tones’: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant
A rare orange lobster has cheated death after being rescued from a Red Lobster restaurant in Mississippi.The crustacean, named Biscuit, was first spotted by workers who got in touch with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! - a franchise that is beginning to gain a reputation for saving lobsters.Said to be a “one-in-thirty-million” crustacean, Biscuit was relocated to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, located one state over in Tennessee.With two similar rescues of orange lobsters in the past year, research has begun into why they are becoming less rare.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police smash window to rescue dog locked inside sweltering carFirst Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new homeAbandoned flamingo chick raised by two adoptive fathers at English zoo
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza gets a release date
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is making its highly anticipated return sooner than expected. Following a three-month absence, Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back to menus as a permanent item on September 15th. The news was first revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark King in an interview with Fortune published on July 29th.
Comments / 0