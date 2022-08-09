ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Read the one-star restaurant review an angry customer left a café because their waiter with a disability made them 'uncomfortable' - as the trendy eatery fires back

An upset café boss has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticised the barista's disability. Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in the southwest Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome.
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Mashed

The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich

Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
Thrillist

Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls

Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.
Taste Of Home

Restaurants Are Shrinking Portion Sizes Right Now—Here’s Why

If you’ve noticed that some restaurant meals look smaller than normal, you’re not alone. In fact, according to recent Yelp data, many diners are experiencing “shrinkflation.” The menu items seem to be getting smaller and smaller due to the high rate of inflation and increased costs. Yelp evaluated a series of reviews that mention shrinkflation, taking a deeper look at the type of restaurants that have been affected. Here’s what they discovered.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
InsideHook

Where Does the No-Tip Trend Go From Here? An SF Restaurant Vet Weighs In.

Tipping is far from a global practice, just ask any shell-shocked server handling a six-top of visiting Europeans. In many other countries, service is folded right into the menu price, rendering any tips truly gratuitous gratuities. American servers, of course, have long made the better part of their wages at the mercy of the diner. But many S.F. restaurants shifted to another model: one in which a service surcharge is included in the bill, and no “tip” is required or, in some cases, even allowed.
The Independent

‘Game of Tones’: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant

A rare orange lobster has cheated death after being rescued from a Red Lobster restaurant in Mississippi.The crustacean, named Biscuit, was first spotted by workers who got in touch with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! - a franchise that is beginning to gain a reputation for saving lobsters.Said to be a “one-in-thirty-million” crustacean, Biscuit was relocated to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, located one state over in Tennessee.With two similar rescues of orange lobsters in the past year, research has begun into why they are becoming less rare.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police smash window to rescue dog locked inside sweltering carFirst Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new homeAbandoned flamingo chick raised by two adoptive fathers at English zoo
geekspin

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza gets a release date

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is making its highly anticipated return sooner than expected. Following a three-month absence, Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back to menus as a permanent item on September 15th. The news was first revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark King in an interview with Fortune published on July 29th.
