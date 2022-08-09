Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
Local News
STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. A Start Smart driver education presentation is set to take place at the King City Highway Patrol Office at 6 p.m. on April 12. Blue Star Moms raise money for military care packages. STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. The local Blue Star Mothers...
salinasvalleytribune.com
National Night Out brings Salinas Valley families and first responders together
SALINAS VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community
A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week. The post Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community appeared first on KION546.
Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Car Week officially kicks off on Friday. Monterey County expects around 85,000 people to visit the Central Coast because of the event. For hotels and restaurants, this is both good news and bad news. Now hiring signs are posted out front of some of the restaurants on Alvarado Street. With The post Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County Free Libraries to establish Student Success Centers
SALINAS VALLEY — For some students in the Monterey County Free Libraries (MCFL) service area, including the Salinas Valley, gaining access to school supplies may be simple, but for many, it is not. MCFL’s service area covers a stretch of about 130 miles, from Pajaro in the north near...
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022: Events, traffic information and more
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey Car Week kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12. The event, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, will feature dozens of venues across the peninsula showcasing classic cars, high-end cars and everything in-between. From Pebble Beach to the streets of Seaside, cars and their biggest fans will be flooding the Monterey Peninsula.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
montereycountyweekly.com
AMBAG Board rejects housing number appeals from Sand City and Greenfield on split votes.
The ongoing housing crisis has the state of California getting serious about cities and counties zoning for more housing units, after years of failing at creating more desperately needed homes. It's now creating discomfort for many local officials who need to add in more units to housing plans—even if it feels like an impossible task—or else face consequences from the state.
Student Lookout: Hang out at the Watsonville Hangar and the return of the Santa Cruz County Fair
This week's Student Lookout offers student discounts, some fun events, information about Watsonville's Hangar complex, September's county fair and great places to eat in Santa Cruz on a budget
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
pajaronian.com
Update on homelessness shows mixed results from county efforts
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County has reduced homelessness among families by 59% compared to 2019, even as overall homelessness in the county increased by 6%. That’s according to preliminary results of the county’s biannual Point-In-Time (PIT) count released Aug. 5 by the Housing for Health Partnership. Santa...
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
California’s Richest All Girl Roping honors memory of late Paicines resident
Arena dirt flew and ropes sailed through the air as some of the fastest women in the sport of rodeo went head-to-head in California’s Richest All Girl Roping at Bolado park on Aug. 6-7. Attracting athletes from across the state, the event consisted of an open jackpot team roping, calf branding, line sorting, breakaway roping, and all girl team roping.
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
Santa Cruz County schools dealing with staffing shortages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KION-TV) - Teachers and staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, even after two years since the pandemic began. The Santa Cruz County Office of Education says that some of its school districts still see shortages on their campuses. But they are in a better position this year than the previous years. The post Santa Cruz County schools dealing with staffing shortages appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Betabel Road project continues to move forward
The current status on the next phase of the Betabel Road project, located at 9641 Betabel Road along Hwy 101, is that the draft environmental impact report for the Commercial Development Use Permit began its 45-day public review period on July 22 and will end Sept. 6, according to Abraham Prado, San Benito County’s assistant director of planning and building services.
Bay Area's biggest county gets encouraging sign in new homelessness data
The Bay Area’s most populous county placed 20% more unhoused residents in permanent housing in the first half of this year than the last six months of 2021, according to new data published earlier this week.
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
