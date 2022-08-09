ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS looks to build on 2021 success

Officially, Gainesville football coach Dock Pollard is entering his third year as the head coach, but he really doesn’t consider the 2020 COVID season his first year at the helm. The Hurricanes only went 2-4 in 2020 and missed an entire month of games during the pandemic-riddled season. But...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: 3 top 10 opponents highlight UF schedule

We are three weeks away from kickoff of the Gator football season. There have been a few things that have popped up this week to serve as an appetizer for the main course. It will feel much different to hear a new “Voice of the Gators” as Sean Kelley steps behind the mic for the first time but it was good to see that former Gator Shane Matthews has been added to the broadcast crew.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS math team finishes 8th at nationals

Last month, the Gainesville High School (GHS) math team finished eighth overall at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta Convention. The team earned a total of 4806.5 points during the competition held in Alexandria, Virginia and joined Buchholz High School as two Gainesville teams finishing in the top 10. Buchholz won its 14th national championship.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV honors Haile Homestead historian

Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Infotech receives top 15 ranking

Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local cities receive development funds

Archer and Keystone Heights were among six Florida cities to receive economic development funds on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $276,000 to six Florida cities through the Competitive Florida Partnership program to create strategic plans for fostering economic development, according to a press release. The cities included Archer, Gretna, Keystone...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Early voting period opens on Saturday

The early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. Registered Alachua County voters can vote early at seven different early voting locations in the county. Voters may deliver their vote-by-mail ballots to any ballot intake stations outside the early voting sites. The secure ballot...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Return to normalcy marks new school year

The morning noises of August are typically that of clunky lawn mowers, birds loudly chirping, and who can forget the infamous sound of alarm clocks? Kids throughout Alachua County joined that racket Wednesday morning on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. From picking out the first day of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC approves Duke Energy exception with warning

After eight months and three separate Alachua County meetings, Duke Energy received a special exception on Tuesday for its electric substation in Archer, allowing the company to weather-harden the facility and add a communications array. While the legal proceedings ended at the meeting, Duke Energy said it will continue discussions...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

