mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS looks to build on 2021 success
Officially, Gainesville football coach Dock Pollard is entering his third year as the head coach, but he really doesn’t consider the 2020 COVID season his first year at the helm. The Hurricanes only went 2-4 in 2020 and missed an entire month of games during the pandemic-riddled season. But...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: 3 top 10 opponents highlight UF schedule
We are three weeks away from kickoff of the Gator football season. There have been a few things that have popped up this week to serve as an appetizer for the main course. It will feel much different to hear a new “Voice of the Gators” as Sean Kelley steps behind the mic for the first time but it was good to see that former Gator Shane Matthews has been added to the broadcast crew.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS math team finishes 8th at nationals
Last month, the Gainesville High School (GHS) math team finished eighth overall at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta Convention. The team earned a total of 4806.5 points during the competition held in Alexandria, Virginia and joined Buchholz High School as two Gainesville teams finishing in the top 10. Buchholz won its 14th national championship.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV honors Haile Homestead historian
Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
WCJB
Residents react to new charges against Bronson Middle High School coach as more victims come forward
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New victims have come forward to detectives at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. This is after Bronson Middle High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. was arrested on July 27 for lewd and lascivious molestation. As Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies were told two students were sexually abused at the coach’s home in Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Infotech receives top 15 ranking
Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
WCJB
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business. Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell. It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local cities receive development funds
Archer and Keystone Heights were among six Florida cities to receive economic development funds on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $276,000 to six Florida cities through the Competitive Florida Partnership program to create strategic plans for fostering economic development, according to a press release. The cities included Archer, Gretna, Keystone...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Early voting period opens on Saturday
The early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. Registered Alachua County voters can vote early at seven different early voting locations in the county. Voters may deliver their vote-by-mail ballots to any ballot intake stations outside the early voting sites. The secure ballot...
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
WCJB
SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida. The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Return to normalcy marks new school year
The morning noises of August are typically that of clunky lawn mowers, birds loudly chirping, and who can forget the infamous sound of alarm clocks? Kids throughout Alachua County joined that racket Wednesday morning on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. From picking out the first day of...
WCJB
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
WCJB
Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC approves Duke Energy exception with warning
After eight months and three separate Alachua County meetings, Duke Energy received a special exception on Tuesday for its electric substation in Archer, allowing the company to weather-harden the facility and add a communications array. While the legal proceedings ended at the meeting, Duke Energy said it will continue discussions...
