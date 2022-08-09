Kurt Taylor, former football coach, to take on administration position at MHS Madras High School has filled its assistant principal position with former football coach and dean of students Kurt Taylor stepping into the role. Taylor stepped down after seven years as the MHS head football coach last April and announced he would be transitioning into the dean of students role. When former assistant principal Mark Stewart announced he was retiring at the end of the year, Taylor put in for the position. "That really was the goal in the long term," shared Taylor, who has been working...

MADRAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO