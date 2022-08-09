NFL to Notre Dame for Al Golden, no problem

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?
It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
Pittsburgh Steelers announce starting quarterback for preseason game versus Seattle
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going full-steam ahead with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Thursday that Trubisky will play and start in Saturday’s preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the Steelers’ first preseason game of the 2022 season and the first showing of the squad without legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger.
Marcus Freeman names Tyler Buchner Notre Dame starting quarterback
After an offseason of speculation, the starting quarterback dilemma at Notre Dame has been solved. On Saturday, the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner will take the lead under center. “We spent an enormous amount of time talking about it,” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Saturday. “It’s not really a...
JD PicKell: Comparing Kentucky football’s situation to skydiving jump
Mark Stoops has grown the Kentucky football program from the ground-up since taking over the program a decade ago. With one victory to go until Stoops ties Bear Bryant’s all-time wins record at Kentucky, On3’s JD PicKell believes the Wildcats have the pieces in place for a magical run in 2022.
NFL・
JD PicKell: LSU is getting back to being LSU under Brian Kelly
The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.
Nebraska football: Scott Frost reveals Decoldest Crawford will miss "extended" time with knee injury
Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford suffered a knee injury during training camp last week. He will be out for an “extended” period of time, according to head coach Scott Frost, via Nebraska beat writer Sean Callahan on Twitter. Crawford, who was set to begin his true freshman season...
How intense are Harry Hiestand practices for the Notre Dame offensive line?
Notre Dame has Harry Hiestand around to coach the offensive line for the second time in his coaching career. It's paying off.
Georgia stays the course on Mykel Williams, and it's paying off already
There aren’t many players more talented in the Class of 2022 than Mykel Williams. And there aren’t many stories better than Williams ending up at Georgia, a place that has always meant so much to him and one where he has connections galore. Georgia running backs coach Dell...
Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish class of 2023 commitments
Get to know the class of 2023 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.
Penn State gets its quarterback with Jaxon Smolik: Class breakdown
Penn State reloaded at quarterback this week with the commitment of three-star passer Jaxon Smolik. The 6-1, 205-pound native of West Des Moines, IA, flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State on Friday afternoon. The rising prospect took part in the Elite 11 Final in California earlier this summer, which set off his recruitment to a Power Five level.
Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools
Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
How Notre Dame might get creative with DT Howard Cross III, who continues to wreak backfield havoc
Notre Dame knows it has to get Howard Cross III on the field as often as possible, even with all its depth on the defensive line.
Browns starting center Nick Harris likely out for season due to knee injury
Nick Harris will likely be replaced by Ethan Pocic, who signed with the Browns in March after starting 40 games with the Seattle Seahawks.
Nebraska true freshman receiver Crawford suffers major knee injury in preseason camp
Now in the late stages of preseason camp, Nebraska has suffered its share of bumps and bruises. There’s also a major injury to report. True freshman receiver Decoldest Crawford “is going to be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced Saturday.
WATCH: Kobe McCloud, Jaheim Lawson detail family legacies while putting full pads on for first time
Kobe McCloud and Jahiem Lawson got a unique perspective of Clemson’s Memorial Stadium when they were growing up. Their older brothers played for the Tigers, and they got to watch them walk through the tunnel. This week, they put on full pads and walked through that tunnel into Death...
Georgia Football NFL Draft picks in camp: Channing Tindall
Former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall has a lot to prove with the Miami Dolphins. Here's our assessment of the big Dawg.
Carolina Panthers announce Baker Mayfield will start first preseason game
The Carolina Panthers made it official. Baker Mayfield will start their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Mayfield will start the game over Sam Darnold, the Panthers announced Saturday morning. Carolina traded for Mayfield earlier this offseason after he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns and he’s been competing with Darnold to be the starting quarterback.
Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season
Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
Todd Monken not buying narrative of offense having to carry defense
The nation-wide notion surrounding Georgia Football entering the 2022 season goes something like this: “The defense is losing a lot of players and is going to take a step back. The offense returns the starting quarterback from a National Championship winning team along with the majority of his weapons from that team. Therefore, the offense is going to have to carry the defense in 2022.” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t buy into that.
Decision Day: Will Alabama add another OL to its 2023 class?
It has been a big month for Alabama when it comes to recruiting in the trenches. Since the start of the month, the Tide have added in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and coveted offensive lineman Miles McVay to the fold. On Saturday, two more key targets for the program will...
