ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

NFL to Notre Dame for Al Golden, no problem

By Todd Burlage about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ed1l2_0hAafclh00
Al Golden joined Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff in February. (Photo by Chad Weaver/BGI)

Site Launch Special.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Marcus Freeman names Tyler Buchner Notre Dame starting quarterback

After an offseason of speculation, the starting quarterback dilemma at Notre Dame has been solved. On Saturday, the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner will take the lead under center. “We spent an enormous amount of time talking about it,” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Saturday. “It’s not really a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

JD PicKell: Comparing Kentucky football’s situation to skydiving jump

Mark Stoops has grown the Kentucky football program from the ground-up since taking over the program a decade ago. With one victory to go until Stoops ties Bear Bryant’s all-time wins record at Kentucky, On3’s JD PicKell believes the Wildcats have the pieces in place for a magical run in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
On3.com

JD PicKell: LSU is getting back to being LSU under Brian Kelly

The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish class of 2023 commitments

Get to know the class of 2023 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Penn State gets its quarterback with Jaxon Smolik: Class breakdown

Penn State reloaded at quarterback this week with the commitment of three-star passer Jaxon Smolik. The 6-1, 205-pound native of West Des Moines, IA, flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State on Friday afternoon. The rising prospect took part in the Elite 11 Final in California earlier this summer, which set off his recruitment to a Power Five level.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Carolina Panthers announce Baker Mayfield will start first preseason game

The Carolina Panthers made it official. Baker Mayfield will start their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Mayfield will start the game over Sam Darnold, the Panthers announced Saturday morning. Carolina traded for Mayfield earlier this offseason after he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns and he’s been competing with Darnold to be the starting quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Lane Kiffin warns his team of 'rat poison' entering season

Head coaches are looking out for ‘rat poison’ with the season drawing closer. Everyone outside of each and every program is under the assumption they know how every football team will play this season, good or bad. That’s where the poison comes in where players hear things from the outside and lets it affect them. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is already on the lookout for it.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Todd Monken not buying narrative of offense having to carry defense

The nation-wide notion surrounding Georgia Football entering the 2022 season goes something like this: “The defense is losing a lot of players and is going to take a step back. The offense returns the starting quarterback from a National Championship winning team along with the majority of his weapons from that team. Therefore, the offense is going to have to carry the defense in 2022.” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t buy into that.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy