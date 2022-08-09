Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
Bay Net
GUIDE: CCPS Prepares To Think, Inspire And Grow During The 2022-23 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) officially kicks off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. Read below to learn more about preparing for the 2022-23 school year from how to pay for meals and school visiting procedures, to why it’s a good idea to test your laptop before the first day of school.
Bay Net
Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School
NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
Bay Net
Maryland Educational Support Professional Of The Year Award Announced For CCPS
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Dana Smith this year’s Maryland Educational Support Professional of the 2022 Year Award for Calvert County Public Schools. Dana has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for four years as a school nurse at...
Bay Net
The Celebration Continues As 73 CCPS Summer School Students Graduate
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School. Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who...
Bay Net
SMCPS Reminds Families Of Meal Benefit Forms For The 2022-2023 School Year
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services would like to remind families that School Year Meal Benefit forms for SY 2022-2023 are now available online. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via...
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Bay Net
Charles County First Responders Share Reunion With Patient They Saved
LA PLATA, Md. — Tears of joy abounded as first responders from Charles County shared a heartwarming moment with a young mother they saved during a medical emergency two months ago. The emotional reunion occurred on the morning of August 12, with numerous first responders in attendance. On June...
Bay Net
New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Bay Net
Calvert Resident Inducted Into Maryland Firemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County’s Board of Commissioners recognized Randy Smith, who is a charter member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9 for a recent honor he earned. The board tries to recognize citizens who overachieve to strengthen...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
Bay Net
CCPS Board Votes To Approve Updated Eligibility Policy
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County voted 6-to-2 at its Aug. 9 meeting to approve an updated eligibility policy will affects students who participate in athletics and extracurricular activities. The newly approved policy calls for students:. -To carry at least a 2.0 GPA from...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
Bay Net
Update On Proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments For Calvert Town Center Expansions
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is currently preparing draft amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan regarding town center expansions for the Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Solomons and Lusby Town Centers. Following work sessions held June 7 and June 28, 2022, the Calvert...
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Splits The Doubleheader With High Point
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the first game of the doubleheader over the High Point Rockers, notching their fourth consecutive win, 2-0. Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) had one of his best starts of the season pitching a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Lambson only allowed three hits and five strikeouts.
