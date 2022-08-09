ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Rep. Billy Long speaks out against Mar-a-Lago raid

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuFis_0hAafMqB00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Representative Billy Long has released a statement after the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, August 8.

“Yesterday, the FBI took the unprecedented step of raiding the home of a former President of the United States,” Congressman Long said. “Given their history of falsifying FISA warrants against Trump officials, this raid is especially concerning. Using the FBI to unjustly go after your political opponents is totally un-American. This action was not taken against Hillary Clinton for deleting 33,000 emails from her private server, nor was it taken in a host of other investigations against Democrats, including Hunter Biden. I am asking the Department of Justice and the FBI to give a full account as to exactly what the required threat to national security was and if there wasn’t one why this search warrant was necessary.”

Long’s statement comes just after Senator Josh Hawley made a statement concerning the raid, calling it an “unprecedented assault.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Billy Long
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Un American#Democrats#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
Mother Jones

Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

The conservative case in favor of Liz Cheney is overwhelming

We’ve all heard it, and we’ve all probably said it: We want politicians to stand on principle rather than follow the political winds they feel with their desperately outstretched fingers. By those lights, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should be an overwhelming favorite to win reelection to Congress from...
WYOMING STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy