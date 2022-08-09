Rep. Billy Long speaks out against Mar-a-Lago raid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Representative Billy Long has released a statement after the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, August 8.

“Yesterday, the FBI took the unprecedented step of raiding the home of a former President of the United States,” Congressman Long said. “Given their history of falsifying FISA warrants against Trump officials, this raid is especially concerning. Using the FBI to unjustly go after your political opponents is totally un-American. This action was not taken against Hillary Clinton for deleting 33,000 emails from her private server, nor was it taken in a host of other investigations against Democrats, including Hunter Biden. I am asking the Department of Justice and the FBI to give a full account as to exactly what the required threat to national security was and if there wasn’t one why this search warrant was necessary.”

Long’s statement comes just after Senator Josh Hawley made a statement concerning the raid, calling it an “unprecedented assault.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.