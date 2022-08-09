ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Countdown to kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State is 25 days away

By Patrick Engel about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZUrs_0hAafC0v00
Rocket Ismail finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 1990 (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images).

To preview one of the most anticipated games for Notre Dame this century and the official start of the Marcus Freeman era, BlueandGold.com is counting down the days to the matchup against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

This daily series of 99 stories celebrates by the numbers some of the most notable names, dates, moments and memories related to the past and present of Notre Dame football.

With 25 days left until kickoff, here’s a brief look back at the history of the No. 25’s frequent assignment to players known for their speed.

The great Lou Somogyi dubbed it the “speed number.”

Ever since running back Al Hunter donned it as a freshman in 1973 and ran back a kickoff in that season’s 24-23 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama, the No. 25 jersey has often been bestowed on an offensive player known for his ability to turn on the jets.

Hunter fit the description. His 93-yard return in the national championship-sealing victory over the Crimson Tide showcased his speed to the nation. It was far from the only example. In 1976, he became the first Notre Dame player to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He also averaged 12.9 yards per reception that year.

Rocket Ismail, though, made the No. 25 Notre Dame jersey famous with the numerous explosive plays his 4.28 40-yard dash speed helped him produce. He helped the Irish win the 1988 national title as a freshman by posting an FBS-best 36.1 yard kickoff return average, with two touchdowns. He needed just 12 catches to amass 331 receiving yards that year.

He had that rare high gear. How else would one earn the nickname “Rocket?” Teammates watched in awe.

“When we lined Rocket up in the backfield and I had a strong pitch right or an option, sometimes on the strong pitch, I would pitch it to him and I would watch him run instead of carrying out my fake because he looked so smooth running and I wished I was that fast,” former Notre Dame quarterback Tony Rice said.

Ismail’s pièce de résistance was the 1990 season, when he totaled 1,236 scrimmage yards on just 99 touches. That’s 12.5 yards per touch – an even more impressive figure when two-third of those were rushing attempts. It would stand out in today’s game. In the last 10 years, just three players have averaged at least 12.5 yards per play from scrimmage while surpassing at least 300 yards rushing. The last Power Five player to do it was Tennessee’s Cordarrelle Patterson in 2012.

Can’t accomplish that without pure speed.

Ismail also averaged 24 yards per kick return in 1990, with one touchdown. His gaudy numbers were enough to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and finish second in Heisman Trophy voting. He returned a punt for a touchdown too…but it didn’t count. A clipping penalty wiped out a 92-yard score that would have given the Irish the lead over Colorado in the fourth quarter of the Orange Bowl. Instead, the Buffaloes hung on and clinched the national title.

Since Ismail, several other speedsters have donned No. 25. Running back Randy Kinder (1993-96) totaled 2,295 rushing yards in his career and was an All-American sprinter for the Notre Dame track team. Safety Tony Driver (1997-2000) was a high school state champion sprinter. Wide receiver Braden Lenzy (2018-present) now wears No. 0, but the two-time Oregon 400-meter state champion was No. 25 his first two seasons. He averaged 18.9 yards on 24 plays from scrimmage in 2019.

The current No. 25 owner – junior running back Chris Tyree – might be Notre Dame’s fastest offensive player. Or at least he was when he arrived two years ago. He won the Fastest Man competition at The Opening Finals in 2018 and 2019. He was a two-time 55-meter Virginia state champion.

The speed showed up right away when he averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman, highlighted by a 94-yard touchdown run against Syracuse. He also put it on display in the Fiesta Bowl when he outran everyone on a 53-yard touchdown catch. Perhaps his best moment through two seasons was a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown last fall that gave Notre Dame a fourth-quarter lead over Wisconsin in a 41-13 win.

That No. 25 jersey was his from the day he enrolled. And he knew of its significance.

“I understand the honor,” Tyree said this spring, “and I understand who came before me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range

Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Syracuse, OH
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rice
Person
Randy Kinder
abc57.com

VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church

Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
GRANGER, IN
100.7 WITL

Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?

Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
VICKSBURG, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Notre Dame Football#Sugar Bowl#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame Jersey#Irish#Fbs
multihousingnews.com

Revitate Cherry Tree Buys 210-Unit Asset for $23M

The 24-building property last traded in 2017. Revitate Cherry Tree has acquired Walnut Trails, a 210-unit garden-style community in Elkhart, Ind., for $22.5 million. The property last traded in 2017, when AndMark bought it from an individual owner, according to Yardi Matrix. Located at 3530 E. Lake Drive N., Walnut...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Large fire at business on S.R. 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners

LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
LARWILL, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy