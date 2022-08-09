Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
AZFamily
U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss $25 million plan
What to look for when reviewing your auto, home insurance premiums. As we face the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years, just about everyone is looking to cut costs where they can. Sex, Teens, and God -- Part 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Part 2. Mike Watkiss...
Mesa police offering benefits for life to address shortages
MESA, Ariz. — Another Valley police department is offering an enticing incentive to recruit new workers. The Mesa Police Department, along with the City of Mesa, announced Thursday the city is now offering benefits for life, post-retirement, to their sworn and professional staff members. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
Arizona Capitol Times
Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix
A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
AZFamily
Arizona facing deadline to create plan to cut water use
New Pat Tillman Middle School honors football player and war hero. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pat Tillman Middle School finally happened Friday morning after a COVID delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is also taking a closer look at how much water it uses. Man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Phoenix physcial therapist wins Pay It Forward award
Daniel Jones says Louie and Angel Gomez, owners of Prescott Tire Pros and Automotive, have helped him and his family so much during hard times. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. MCSO deputy gives back to his community through skateboarding. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST. |
fox10phoenix.com
Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis
PHOENIX - A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis. "We are not seeking money damages in this lawsuit. We just want the city to do something about this crisis," said attorney Ilan Wurman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
What to look for when reviewing your auto, home insurance premiums
U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss $25 million plan. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Phoenix to talk about a new plan for a bike and pedestrian bridge across Rio Salado River. Sex, Teens, and God -- Part 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Part 2. Mike...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Suspects cutting fencing, setting cows loose in Buckeye neighborhood
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 4 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. By Emma...
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
AZFamily
Prescott couple lends a helping hand
Brenna Wojtsiak said she got her assignment in November of 2019 after studying public health. She said she’s been working at Native Health and in the community in Mesa in the interim time prior to her deployment next week. Monkeypox cases rising, one Arizona-based lab may get results faster...
AZFamily
Local small business products head to Walmart shelves
U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss $25 million plan. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Phoenix to talk about a new plan for a bike and pedestrian bridge across Rio Salado River. What to look for when reviewing your auto, home insurance premiums. Updated: 7 hours ago.
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
AZFamily
Arizona businesses compete for shelf space in Walmart
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Justin Hillsten is building a following on TikTok to sell his product called the DrainFunnel. The drain insert for bathtubs is his solution to a long-standing problem. “I have two younger sisters, and we shared a bathroom growing up, and we always had a clogged drain,” Hillsten said. “I finally had enough of it.” He said it’s taken years of prototyping and testing to come up with the product called DrainFunnel. For now, Hillsten sells it on his website, but soon, he will have the chance to reach a much wider audience after pitching his product to Walmart buyers during the company’s Open Call event.
Comments / 0