Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Hando's creative menu elevates intimate Heights venue
Served with pickled wasabi, the salmon is one of the most popular menu items. (Photos by Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Despite beginning his time in the restaurant business at the age of 16, Hando co-owner Jason Andaya said sticking in the industry was not always in his future plans. In...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Black Rock Coffee Bar opens Fulshear location
A new Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Fulshear on July 29. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a new Fulshear location July 29. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 5770 FM 1463, Fulshear, and starts service at 5 a.m. daily. The national brand's menu features coffee drinks served either hot or iced, such as the Mexican Mocha—an espresso drink with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and almond—and non-coffee drinks such as fruit smoothies and hot chocolate. www.br.coffee.
Due to rain at the event site, the Shrimp Boil is moving INDOORS!
UPDATE – Friday, August 12, 9:30 am. All the food, fun, music and drinks will still happen this evening from 6:00-9:30pm!. Inside the Nessler Civic Center, the Wings of Heritage Room is now the venue for the dinner and concert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Clutch City Cluckers food truck to hold three-day grand opening event
The Montrose location of the Clutch City Cluckers food truck will be located at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Courtesy Clutch City Cluckers) Houston-based food truck Clutch City Cluckers is opening a sixth location in Montrose at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, with a three-day grand opening celebration from Aug. 26-28. According...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Rosland’s Grill & Bar opens on Washington Avenue
According to the press release, Rosland's Grill & Bar has an "eclectic" atmosphere. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Washington Avenue welcomed its newest dining concept, Rosland’s Grill & Bar, on Aug. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. According to an Aug. 8 press release, the new dining destination comes from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premium Liquors now open in Missouri City
Premium Liquors, a store offering a variety of premium alcohol, is now open in Missouri City. (Courtesy Clam Lo via Pexels) A new premium liquor store is now open and operating in Missouri City. Premium Liquors, at 8027 Hwy. 6, Ste. 400, Missouri City, held its grand opening July 1,...
Dutch Bros. Coffee to open in League City in late 2022
Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open a new location in League City by December. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) A new Dutch Bros. Coffee location is under construction at 1911 W. League City Parkway in League City and estimated to be completed by the end of the year. The coffee chain sells a variety of cold and hot coffee drinks, smoothies and other frozen drinks, teas, sodas, some baked goods and more. According to the League City officials, the location is not planned to include dine-in seating. www.dutchbros.com.
Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closes in Cypress
Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closed in late July, announcing its closure to the community through a Facebook posting. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen, located at 7626 Fry Road, Ste. 100, Cypress, closed in late July. The restaurant originally opened in July 2019 and served traditional Mexican and Central American dishes. In a parting post, officials thanked their loyal customers for their support over the years. www.facebook.com/aromamexicankitchen.
Round Top Tex-Mex restaurant opening second location in Bellaire in early 2023
Tex-Mex restaurant Mandito's will open a second location in early 2023 in the Bellaire neighborhood. (Courtesy Palacios Murphy Hospitality Group) Mandito's, a Tex-Mex restaurant based in Round Top, will open a second location at 5101 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, in early 2023. The original location opened in 2017 with a menu featuring classic Tex-Mex dishes and modern items such as burrito bowls. "For over 50 years, the stories of Tex-Mex cuisine have been largely disregarded—much like the people who have made the food iconic—and we want to preserve those stories and tell them to the world," co-owner and CEO Cinda Palacios said in a press release. "Bringing Mandito’s to Bellaire is one further step toward achieving that ambitious goal." 979-249-5181. http://manditos.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soto's Cantina opening a second location near Jersey Village
A new Soto's Cantina location is coming soon to West Little York Road. (Courtesy Soto's Cantina) After a successful reopening following repairs at its original Grant Road location, Soto's Cantina has a second location in the works at 11755 W. Little York Road, Houston. The location will feature all of Soto's fan favorites and offer patrons in the Cy-Fair area another location. A specific opening date has yet to be announced. For the most up-to-date information on the development, check the Soto's Cantina Facebook page. 281-955-5667. www.sotoscantina.com.
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy
The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
Immersive art space announces relocation to the Heights, exhibits opening in November
Guests walk through a Claude Monet exhibit at Lighthouse Immersive. (Courtesy Patrick Hodgon) A new immersive art exhibit that has welcomed more than 180,000 guests to the Houston area over the past year announced Aug. 10 a planned move to the Heights. The exhibit—run by the companies Lighthouse Immersive and...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
The Upside Pub opens in the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods
The Upside Pub is the newest hangout spot for the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods. (Courtesy Becca Wright) The Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods are getting a new hangout spot with the opening of The Upside Pub on Aug. 9 at 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to...
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0