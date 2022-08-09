ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rock Coffee Bar opens Fulshear location

A new Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Fulshear on July 29. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a new Fulshear location July 29. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 5770 FM 1463, Fulshear, and starts service at 5 a.m. daily. The national brand's menu features coffee drinks served either hot or iced, such as the Mexican Mocha—an espresso drink with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and almond—and non-coffee drinks such as fruit smoothies and hot chocolate. www.br.coffee.
FULSHEAR, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros. Coffee to open in League City in late 2022

Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open a new location in League City by December. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) A new Dutch Bros. Coffee location is under construction at 1911 W. League City Parkway in League City and estimated to be completed by the end of the year. The coffee chain sells a variety of cold and hot coffee drinks, smoothies and other frozen drinks, teas, sodas, some baked goods and more. According to the League City officials, the location is not planned to include dine-in seating. www.dutchbros.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closes in Cypress

Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen closed in late July, announcing its closure to the community through a Facebook posting. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Aroma Mexican Artisan Kitchen, located at 7626 Fry Road, Ste. 100, Cypress, closed in late July. The restaurant originally opened in July 2019 and served traditional Mexican and Central American dishes. In a parting post, officials thanked their loyal customers for their support over the years. www.facebook.com/aromamexicankitchen.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Round Top Tex-Mex restaurant opening second location in Bellaire in early 2023

Tex-Mex restaurant Mandito's will open a second location in early 2023 in the Bellaire neighborhood. (Courtesy Palacios Murphy Hospitality Group) Mandito's, a Tex-Mex restaurant based in Round Top, will open a second location at 5101 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, in early 2023. The original location opened in 2017 with a menu featuring classic Tex-Mex dishes and modern items such as burrito bowls. "For over 50 years, the stories of Tex-Mex cuisine have been largely disregarded—much like the people who have made the food iconic—and we want to preserve those stories and tell them to the world," co-owner and CEO Cinda Palacios said in a press release. "Bringing Mandito’s to Bellaire is one further step toward achieving that ambitious goal." 979-249-5181. http://manditos.com.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Soto's Cantina opening a second location near Jersey Village

A new Soto's Cantina location is coming soon to West Little York Road. (Courtesy Soto's Cantina) After a successful reopening following repairs at its original Grant Road location, Soto's Cantina has a second location in the works at 11755 W. Little York Road, Houston. The location will feature all of Soto's fan favorites and offer patrons in the Cy-Fair area another location. A specific opening date has yet to be announced. For the most up-to-date information on the development, check the Soto's Cantina Facebook page. 281-955-5667. www.sotoscantina.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy

The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

