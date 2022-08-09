ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vam8Q_0hAaeyuE00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.

A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program, provided by TMX, shows a pile of the hatchlings emerging from their nest and starting their trek to the Atlantic ocean.

Sibling of Cincinnati Zoo hippo ‘Fiona’ is a boy

A close-up of the video shows one hatchling shuffling its way across the sand towards the ocean.

Wildlife officials warn the public to never disturb sea turtles crawling to or from the oceans. Baby turtles can also be confused by lights near the beach, as well as flash photography.

According to TMX, Folly Beach is a prime nesting location for loggerhead sea turtles from May to September.

Like Florida, loggerheads are the most common species in South Carolina, but the state also sees Kemp’s Ridley, green and leatherback sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

