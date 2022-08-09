Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.

A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program, provided by TMX, shows a pile of the hatchlings emerging from their nest and starting their trek to the Atlantic ocean.

A close-up of the video shows one hatchling shuffling its way across the sand towards the ocean.

Wildlife officials warn the public to never disturb sea turtles crawling to or from the oceans. Baby turtles can also be confused by lights near the beach, as well as flash photography.

According to TMX, Folly Beach is a prime nesting location for loggerhead sea turtles from May to September.

Like Florida, loggerheads are the most common species in South Carolina, but the state also sees Kemp’s Ridley, green and leatherback sea turtles.

