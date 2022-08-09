Laney Frye tied for 2nd heading into Day 2 of U.S. Women's Amateur

Photo via UK Athletics

Last year, Jensen Castle made history at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, coming in as the No. 63 seed and winning the whole thing, a first for the Kentucky Women’s Golf Team. Heading into day two of this year’s event, held at Chambers Bay in Washington, another Kentucky Wildcat is high atop the leaderboard. Lexington native Laney Frye, a junior on Kentucky’s squad, is tied for second at 5 under par after the first round of stroke play, one shot off the lead. In the first round, she offset a double bogey and two bogeys with two eagles and five birdies.

Scoring via USGA.org

Castle, now a senior, came into Day Two tied for 29th after shooting an even-par 73 on Monday. She’s already on the course and is one under through five holes, which puts her in a tie for 22nd. Frye will tee off at 4:17 p.m. ET. You can follow the scoring live on USGA.org.

U.S. Women’s Amateur Schedule

Monday, Aug. 8 (18 holes, stroke play)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 (18 holes, stroke play)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (Round of 64, match play)

Thursday, Aug. 11 (Rounds of 32 and 16, match play)

Friday, Aug. 12 (Quarterfinals, match play)

Saturday, Aug. 13 (Semifinals, match play)

Sunday, Aug. 14 (Championship match, 36 holes)

The low 64 scorers after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to match play. If necessary, a playoff will be conducted to trim the draw to exactly 64 competitors.

On Sunday, Castle returned the trophy and left a special note inside for this year’s winner.

Hopefully, she or Frye get to crack that puppy open and read it on Sunday.