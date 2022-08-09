ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys release unofficial training camp depth chart

By Griffin McVeigh about 5 hours
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looking on against the Kansas City Chiefs (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

For a variety of reasons, the Dallas Cowboys had to make significant roster moves this offseason. No longer is Amari Cooper expected to be the team’s leading receiver or is La’el Collins starting at right tackle. One of their top pass rushers in Randy Gregory is gone as well, choosing to sign with the Denver Broncos instead.

With that, the latest depth chart is going to look significantly different compared to last year. Dallas released the first unofficial training camp version on Tuesday, not having too many surprises across the board.

There’s no question Dak Prescott would be anywhere but QB1 but there is a competition for the backup role. Dallas could potentially only carry two quarterbacks on their 85-man roster, meaning Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been battling through training camp. Rush may have the slight advantage based on last season alone. He was able to lead the Cowboys to a regular season win while Prescott was hurt.

Rookies debut in depth chart for Dallas Cowboys

Elsewhere, all eyes have been on a couple of rookies, especially first-round pick Tyler Smith. Despite playing tackle in college, Dallas will start the Tulsa product at left guard, currently having the second string spot. Connor McGovern, who served as the backup last year, is currently considered the starter at the moment.

Sam Williams is someone defensive coordinator Dan Quinn personally drafted, wanting to deploy him along the edge. He finds himself as a third-string guy, sitting behind one of the stars of the team, Demarcus Lawrence, and Tarell Basham. Dallas is high on the upside of Williams, hoping his game translates after being drafted out of Ole Miss.

Special teams concerns in training camp

Looking at special teams, kicking has been a problem for position coach Jon Fossil. Lirim Hajrullahu and Jonathan Garibay have not been consistently kicking field goals but the former currently has the lead. Dallas is working on bringing in a few more guys, hoping to get the kicker in place before the regular season begins in mid-September.

Preseason begins on Sunday for Dallas

The Cowboys will have three preseason games this year, with the first coming on the road against Denver. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, where head coach Mike McCarthy will have a better opportunity to evaluate his roster. Important starters, such as Prescott, are not expected to play but the previously mentioned rookies will have an opportunity to flash.

