Roman Bravo-Young talks Snap Custom Pizza deal, returning to Penn State for 2022-2023 season, and more

Roman Bravo-Young of the Penn State Nittany Lions defeats Daton Fix of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 133-pound final match during the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship held at Little Caesars Arena on March 19, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young recently signed his third major name, image, and likeness deal with Snap Custom Pizza and Salads. It might seem odd for an athlete who spends most of his year watching his weight to team up with a restaurant, but the 133-pound Nittany Lion said the relationship is a perfect match.

“Success with Honor plays a big role in this, obviously the collective at Penn State,” Bravo-Young told BWI. “They just said Snap Pizza wants to work with you, and we talked. We have the same values, and they want me to do some things for them. I eat there every day. So it’s kind of like, why not? It was a no-brainer to partner with them. We have some cool stuff in the works.”

As part of the arrangement, Bravo-Young will create his own pizzas for the company throughout the year. The Penn State senior said he likes the restaurant’s cauliflower crust and that the light pizza is one of his favorite meals.

“I think to [start] they’re going to just put the pizza that I like, which is a lot of black olives and pepperoni,” Bravo-Young said, “I know they’re trying to make, like a Roman Roulette one that has like a really spicy slice. We haven’t really decided which one we’re going to do first.”

Snap Custom Pizza and Salads is located at 132 W. College Ave. Learn more at their website here.

NIL played a big role in Bravo-Young returning to Penn State

The Penn State wrestling lineup received a big boost when ‘RBY’ announced he’d be back for one more season. He is already a two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American. Profiling off his name, image, and likeness played a big role in his decision to come back for another year.

“The fan base is still going to be there, and who doesn’t want to run out to a sold out Rec Hall every match,” Bravo-Young said. “It’s another year of college and just another opportunity to try to win another title. Not only myself, but I’m trying to win a team title and help out the team. I’m going to wrestle internationally, but it’s kind of like,wWhat’s the rush of that? So it’s kind of a no-brainer.

“I’m still wrestling every day even if I weren’t to come back. So, now I’m just getting some money and I’m still in college. It’s pretty cool. You only get one chance in college, so why not? This year is a go at it, have fun, and enjoy it. There’s still a target on my back, but at the end of the day I don’t feel like I have too much to prove, but I still want to win.”

Bravo-Young also has NIL deals with Barstool Sports and MMA Manager Randel Aleman. He speaks highly of the Success with Honor collective, which has helped him and numerous other Penn State athletes since launching in March.

“I think it’s a cool thing,” Bravo-Young said. “Me personally, it has helped me a lot. More importantly, it’s helped a lot of other people, especially a lot of kids at Penn State who don’t have such a big brand. They’re working with them and getting them little bit of amounts of money. Like guys on my team, doing autograph sessions and stuff. I think that’s really cool to see the other people who don’t really have a brand like me, because I’m one of the few people who built this brand up over time, and some guys who haven’t built the brand, I think they should still get paid because I know they work just as hard.

“It’s cool that Success with Honor helps out every college athlete at Penn State. It means a lot going forward. At Penn State, we are lucky to have a lot of donors and people who support it. So, I think there’s gonna be some cool opportunities going forward for all the athletes.”

The 2022-2023 Penn State wrestling schedule has not yet been released.