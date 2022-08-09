ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

Women aged 40 to 60 should ALL be given weight loss counselling because they gain on average 1.5lbs a year and 43% of them are overweight, Federal-funded female health group says

All women aged 40 to 60 years old should be given weight loss counseling, a federally-funded female health group has said. This is because among women those who are middle aged are most likely to be obese and gain about 1.5lbs-a-year on average, the doctors added. The recommendation comes from...
WEIGHT LOSS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress

Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared

While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?

Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of Early Time-Restricted Eating for Weight Loss, Fat Loss, and Cardiometabolic Health in Adults With Obesity: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: It is unclear how effective intermittent fasting is for losing weight and body fat, and the effects may depend on the timing of the eating window. This randomized trial compared time-restricted eating (TRE) with eating over a period of 12 or more hours while matching weight-loss counseling across groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical Daily

Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?

Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Scientists Discover How Cold Temperatures Could Help You Lose Weight

Brown adipose tissue is activated by the cold to release anti-inflammatory compounds. Over 40% of adult Americans are obese, a complicated condition that raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. By creating low-grade chronic inflammation and the buildup of immune cells in insulin-sensitive tissues, obesity is one factor that can contribute to other health issues. Scientists believe that reversing, or “resolving,” this chronic inflammation might delay the emergence of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and perhaps make it easier to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss

Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
DIETS
Medical News Today

What to know about thyroid medication for weight loss

Hypothyroidism refers to an underactive thyroid, which can cause weight gain. Taking medication for this condition may help a person lose excess weight. Treating an underactive thyroid may cause a person to lose some weight, but thyroid medication is not a weight loss drug. People who do not have an underactive thyroid should not take thyroid medications in an attempt to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
UPI News

Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems

Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females. Women with premature menopause had an overall 33% higher risk of heart failure and 9% higher risk of an irregular heart rhythm (atrial fibrillation) compared to women who experienced normal menopause, even after accounting for other risk factors, researchers reported recently in the European Heart Journal.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Protein May Predict Risk of Diabetes and Death From Cancer

New research, published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly,...
CANCER
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Food Insecurity Linked to Obesity Regardless of Diet Quality, Total Calories

Differences in eating patterns don’t fully explain the higher rate of obesity that people with food insecurity experience, according to a new study presented at ENDO 2002, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, and described in an article at Healio. Food insecurity — not having reliable access to...
DIETS

