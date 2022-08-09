Brown adipose tissue is activated by the cold to release anti-inflammatory compounds. Over 40% of adult Americans are obese, a complicated condition that raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. By creating low-grade chronic inflammation and the buildup of immune cells in insulin-sensitive tissues, obesity is one factor that can contribute to other health issues. Scientists believe that reversing, or “resolving,” this chronic inflammation might delay the emergence of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and perhaps make it easier to lose weight.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO