Mary Ellen Hutchison
Mary Ellen Hutchison, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. She is survived by her children: Dan Hutchison (Angela), Diane Buettner (Ron) and Renee Marquardt (Jeff); grandchildren: Tracey Buettner (Dean), Todd Buettner (Julie), Tamara Guthard (Dan), Tori McCarthy (Mike), Anita Zweiner (Dave), Derek Hutchison (May), Alex Hutchison (Kara), Drew Hutchison, Dusty Marquardt (Megan) and Brandee Chapman (Jay); great grandchildren: Colton and Dylan Boesch, Ben and Joe Zweiner, Darlan and Paulo Hutchison, Calle and Garrett Guthard, Carter, Austin and Erynn McCarthy, Taylor Scott, Wesley (Kelly Loughman), Missy and Trey Zoucha, Dyanna Buettner, Easton and Emersyn Marquardt, Jaxton and Hadlee Chapman and Ella Hutchison; sisters: Betty Palmaffy, Katie Mahoney and Elaine Orr, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Scott Nelson services pending
Mass of Christian Burial for Scott David Nelson, 46, of Newman Grove, is pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott was very active in the community, served on the Newman Grove School Board and was involved in youth activities. Scott died Tuesday, Aug. 2, at City of Hope Medical...
Relay for Life will be Saturday at park
Boone County Relay for Life will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Fuller Park in Albion. Everyone is invited to bring their own chair and attend the relay. The theme will be “Celebrate, Remember, Fight Back.”. Opening event will be a Burger Bash...
Albion native Ritch Nelson is NRCS Biologist of Year
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has named State Wildlife Biologist Ritch Nelson as this year’s NRCS Biologist of the Year. Nelson, a native of Albion, has a long history of working to conserve and manage wildlife. Nelson has been the state wildlife biologist for the Nebraska NRCS since 2003. Prior to that, he held positions with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Albion Fire & Rescue to host over 70 firefighters, EMTS for training
Some 71 fire and EMT personnel of various training levels will be participating in the Mid-Nebraska Mini Fire School at the Albion Fire Station Training Center this Friday evening and all day Saturday, Aug. 12-13. The fire and rescue personnel will be coming from 18 departments, according to Albion Fire Chief Bruce Benne.
Norwegian student looks forward to school year here
A new resident in Albion is making her debut appearance at Boone Central High School this upcoming school year. Pia Caroline Heywood Bryn is a foreign exchange student looking forward to the excitement of being in America for the coming school year. She will be a sophomore at Boone Central...
Village Board favors moving office to the Village Campus
Petersburg Village Board has decided that it is time to make a decision on moving to The Village Campus or constructing a structure to house the village office. Trustee Tina Henn stated people who have spoken to her want the office moved to The Village Campus. Trustee Ashley Thieman noted...
Albers, Thome champions in ACC Member-Guest event
Another full turnout of golfers made the Albion Country Club’s big summer event a rousing success once again. Forty-two two-man teams vied Friday and Saturday in head-to-head play in the 2022 ACC Member-Guest tournament, and the overall event champion was decided in a final shootout format featuring the top teams from each flight.
Valley View Drive residents seek resolution to drainage issues
Property owners along Valley View Drive west of Albion sought input from county officials Monday on resolving storm drainage issues on their street. While the officials were able to provide some information, they also noted that Valley View Drive is not a dedicated county road. County Clerk Sarah Robinson said the road is only listed as an easement for ingress and egress on the plat map for lots along Valley View. Actual ownership of the road has not been determined.
