Property owners along Valley View Drive west of Albion sought input from county officials Monday on resolving storm drainage issues on their street. While the officials were able to provide some information, they also noted that Valley View Drive is not a dedicated county road. County Clerk Sarah Robinson said the road is only listed as an easement for ingress and egress on the plat map for lots along Valley View. Actual ownership of the road has not been determined.

ALBION, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO