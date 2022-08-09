Read full article on original website
Donald B. Pelster
Donald Bernard Pelster, 94, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion. He is survived by his wife Rose of Petersburg, children: Patricia (Tom) McHugh of Grand Island, Doris Zwingman of Norfolk, Sharon (Rick) Wood of Grand Island, Elaine (Rick) Graae of Norfolk, Ruth (Joe) Landauer of Albion and Dean (Michelle) Pelster of Petersburg, 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, brother Delmar (Pauline) Pelster of Petersburg, and in-laws: Mary Ann Borer of Neligh, Joe (Connie) Seier of Elgin, Lorraine Seier of Petersburg, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Scott Nelson services pending
Mass of Christian Burial for Scott David Nelson, 46, of Newman Grove, is pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott was very active in the community, served on the Newman Grove School Board and was involved in youth activities. Scott died Tuesday, Aug. 2, at City of Hope Medical...
Albion native Ritch Nelson is NRCS Biologist of Year
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has named State Wildlife Biologist Ritch Nelson as this year’s NRCS Biologist of the Year. Nelson, a native of Albion, has a long history of working to conserve and manage wildlife. Nelson has been the state wildlife biologist for the Nebraska NRCS since 2003. Prior to that, he held positions with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Albion Fire & Rescue to host over 70 firefighters, EMTS for training
Some 71 fire and EMT personnel of various training levels will be participating in the Mid-Nebraska Mini Fire School at the Albion Fire Station Training Center this Friday evening and all day Saturday, Aug. 12-13. The fire and rescue personnel will be coming from 18 departments, according to Albion Fire Chief Bruce Benne.
Norwegian student looks forward to school year here
A new resident in Albion is making her debut appearance at Boone Central High School this upcoming school year. Pia Caroline Heywood Bryn is a foreign exchange student looking forward to the excitement of being in America for the coming school year. She will be a sophomore at Boone Central...
Local program explores history through fashion
Saturday was an active day at the Boone County Historical Society Museum, with a program illustrating the past 100 years of fashion followed by an English tea party. Sue McClain, a presenter with Humanities Nebraska, provided the history of women’s fashions from 1870 to 1970. She recapped the women’s clothing worn during different historical events.
Valley View Drive residents seek resolution to drainage issues
Property owners along Valley View Drive west of Albion sought input from county officials Monday on resolving storm drainage issues on their street. While the officials were able to provide some information, they also noted that Valley View Drive is not a dedicated county road. County Clerk Sarah Robinson said the road is only listed as an easement for ingress and egress on the plat map for lots along Valley View. Actual ownership of the road has not been determined.
Village Board favors moving office to the Village Campus
Petersburg Village Board has decided that it is time to make a decision on moving to The Village Campus or constructing a structure to house the village office. Trustee Tina Henn stated people who have spoken to her want the office moved to The Village Campus. Trustee Ashley Thieman noted...
