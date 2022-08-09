Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
WTNH.com
The Connection’s Supportive Housing for Families Program Needs Landlords Like You
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The Connection is a local nonprofit whose mission is to build safe, healthy communities. One way they do this is through their housing programs and there’s an opportunity for you to get involved. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Shelia Kristofak, The...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
WTNH.com
Back to School Sports Safety with Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network
New Haven, CT (WTNH) Sports are a great way to keep your kids active and engaged during the school year, but they can come with their fair share of injuries. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Stefanie Bourassa, Sports Medicine Clinical Program Director at Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, for some practical tips to keep kids safe on the court or on the field this fall.
WTNH.com
CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko goes back to school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–To get back in the school spirit, CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko is putting her knowledge to the test!. She visits a classroom at Horizons Summer Program at Albertus Magnus College to play a back-to-school-themed game of Jeopardy, and to see what students are looking forward to most as the new school year approaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
WTNH.com
Crosspoint Federal Credit Union: Teaching Children Savings Habits
New Haven, CT – (WTNH) Experts say teaching children savings habits early can have a lasting impact on their financial future. Financial literacy isn’t part of most childhood education programs, but it’s something parents need prioritize as part of growing up. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned...
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
WTNH.com
Teamwork saves young Middletown football player’s life
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – “I just woke up in the hospital and that’s all I can recall,” said Jamir Hamilton, regarding the aftermath of a serious car crash in June 2021 that took the life of his best friend. Hamilton left the crash with a severe...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
Hamden community remembers recent graduate killed in crash
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A community mourned a tragic loss on Thursday night. Family, friends, and former teammates came together in Hamden to remember recent high school grad Elias Hnini. He was tragically killed in a car crash a couple of weeks ago. Those who loved him say he was always the person who brought […]
New Britain Herald
Pulaski High School alumni gathering for big reunion this fall
NEW BRITAIN – There is a special camaraderie among those who graduated from the short-lived Pulaski High School, and they will be gathering for a big reunion this fall. Alumni from all years (1962-1982) are invited to the Pulaski High School All-Year Reunion, set to take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falcon Field, 723 Farmington Ave., New Britain.
Gov. highlights expansion of food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – In honor of national farmers market week, the state is highlighting a recent expansion of food assistance programs that allows for better access to locally grown products. Governor Lamont visited the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday where nearly 90% of its clients are seniors who rely on these programs for fresh […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Trail of Terror haunted attraction returns to Connecticut
The Trail of Terror is back for the 2022 season. Tickets for the Trail of Terror: Reawakening are now on sale. The production runs Oct. 1 through the end of the month. The haunted attraction in Wallingford will open its doors at 7 p.m. every weekend until Oct. 30. The...
fox61.com
Naugatuck first responders help parents deliver twins at home: Exclusive
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck family has two additions after EMS, police, and dispatch helped parents deliver twins at home early Wednesday morning. Mom's successful delivery was made possible by team effort involving multiple agencies. Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jennifer Atchison started having severe contractions. Within minutes, she successfully...
WTNH.com
HHC’s cardio-oncology program offers access to much-needed care to cancer patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute’s Cardio-Oncology Program has created access to much-needed cardiovascular care for cancer patients. Five years after its launch, the program has received a center of excellence certification from the International Cardio-Oncology Society (IC-OS) at the gold level, the...
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Infamous Demon Doll Annabelle is Coming to New Milford for Halloween
Looking for a scare this Halloween? Why not come face-to-face with a doll that some say, is possessed by a demon?. Her name is Annabelle, her reputation is frightening, and she's coming to New Milford. More on that later, but if you're not familiar with Annabelle, these are some things you should know before deciding to go see her.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Less expensive things to do with the family this weekend
(WTNH) – As you check off those back-to-school supply lists, you may be looking for less expensive entertainment on weekends. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a few ideas. There are lots of festivals you can bring the family to. One is in Mystic, which is...
WTNH.com
16th annual Shoreline Jewish Festival returns to Guilford
(WTNH) – A celebration of Jewish life on the shoreline, the 16th annual Shoreline Jewish Festival will be back on the Guilford Green on Sunday, August 14!. Featuring an abundance of Jewish music, traditional and Israeli fair food, Jewish crafts and vendors, and more, the festivities are guaranteed to have you appreciating Jewish culture. Plus, admission is free!
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Comments / 0