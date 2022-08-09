ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akheem Mesidor: I'm working to get comfortable pass rushing from defensive end again

By CaneSport.com Staff about 5 hours
(photo by Gary Ferman)

When you look at West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor’s measurables, you probably think “defensive tackle.” And we can’t remember the last time a guy listed on the official roster at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds played defensive end at Miami. But Mesidor has the burst and the quickness to be an edge rusher … and the physicality to stop the run.

Plus he wants to be at end – part of the reason he tranferred in the first place was because the Mountaineers were using him inside.

It’s expected he will play end and tackle at UM, the latter in passing situations.

For Mesidor, it’s a new start and he’s excited about the future at Miami.

“It’s been an adjustment (to the heat), but nothing I can’t handle,” Mesidor said. “It’s good, everything is going well.”

Mesidor says there’s one thing he needs to earn most right now: The trust of coaches.

“I’ve been getting with coach (Rod) Wright every time we have an install, getting extra work in so I can know the install,” Mesidor said. “I (also) do film with him, an hour, hour-and-a-half.”

Mesidor played high school ball as a three-star out of Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, where he played mainly linebacker.

At West Virginia he had five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2020 (he weighed 260 back then), then this past season had eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Mesidor played mainly defensive end in his first year and primarily defensive tackle this past season in a 3-4 defensive scheme.

“I’m playing on the edge more this season than last, I still have to get comfortable on the outside again,” Mesidor said. “I just have more spae to work with now, so it’s a little bit of an adjustment. I’m mostly lined up on the tight end, so it’s kind of tricky with the eyes. But I’m adjusting to it.

“I think I’d adjusted to inside, am a bit more comfortable inside but I’ll get it back.”

Mesidor’s calling card is being an outstanding pass rusher who had a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 71.5 in 2020 and 75.6 this past season. He’s versatile and athletic.

“(My pass rush) I feel I still have an adjustment, still work to do,” he said. “It’s going well.”

After entering the transfer portal, Mesidor chose Miami over USC, Auburn and Tennessee when he committed April 20.

He says a reason was the family vibe he got from Mario Cristobal, and it also helped that his mother loved the Miami area.

Now that he’s on campus, Mesidor won’t simply be handed the job. He’s worked in mainly with the twos to this point. Others looking to start include another highly touted transfer, Mitchell Agude, along with returners Chantz Williams, Jahfari Harvey and Elijah Roberts as well as younger guys who have shown some good things like Cyrus Moss and Thomas Davis.

Certainly there’s plenty of end depth.

“We’re competing, I love competition,” Mesidor said. “That’s what coach says this program is about – discipline, toughness, accountability.

“Coach Cristobal is painting the picture, and we’re just following the man with the plan.”

-Working with NFL great DE Jason Taylor at UM, Mesidor says among the things he’s picked up are simply how hard he has to work every rep.

“He had a high motor,” Mesidor said.

