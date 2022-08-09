Lincoln Riley provides update on transfer tackle Bobby Haskins, impact for 2022

Photo by Lee Coleman/Getty Images

Lincoln Riley took over the USC job, and by all accounts, is bringing his terrific passing attack from Oklahoma along with him. The Sooners’ true freshman phenom Caleb Williams absconded to the City of Angels as several other high-profile transfer wideouts joined the program as well from other schools.

While all that talent at quarterback and wide receiver is wonderful, Riley still needs to field a unit capable of protecting them. But the offensive line is a bit banged up at the moment. Nothing too serious, but a few minor setbacks. Anyway. the new USC coach got a chance to speak with media, who asked him off the bat to update the O-line situation, particularly regarding the tackles. When asked about projected starting RT Bobby Haskins and the tackle group as a whole, here’s how Riley responded:

“Yeah, it’s been to, you know, to finally get a chance to see [Haskins]. Know he’s certainly going to be right there in the mix and I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I mean, we feel, obviously, tackle position — feel really good about Jonah Monheim, feel really good about Courtland Ford. I feel good about Bobby. Mason Murphy has really started to come on. Excited about his progress. So, I mean, I think we’ll see all those guys with opportunities.”

Another reporter asked Lincoln Riley if Haskins’ experience — since he’s a fifth-year senior — helps him get back into the swing of things a little easier.

“It definitely helps, there’s no question. You can tell, after missing all that time, that he’s played a lot of ball. I mean, you can certainly see that. So, he’s getting close to 100% physically, and it hasn’t taken him long to settle in. So it would be a lot more noticeable if it wasn’t such an experienced player.”

Haskins’ experience is much-needed among the tackles. Those other three guys Riley mentioned — Monheim, Murphy and Ford — are all either freshmen or sophomores. So Hasksins will absolutely be the leader among the ends of the offensive line. The most important position on offense outside of the quarterback, a lot of coaches will tell you of the tackle positions. Got to keep the passer protected.