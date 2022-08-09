ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season

Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
