NFL・
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season
Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field conditions: 'The NFL can and should do better'
Soldier Field's days of hosting the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered as the team plans to build a new stadium away from the city in Arlington Heights. Despite its history and a $632 million renovation 20 years ago, the stadium may have outlived its usefulness. On Saturday, Soldier Field...
