We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO