ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Comments / 12

christopher marlow
1d ago

Wow, really you are pretty low. He had cancer during that time which he hid from everyone. Maybe cancer will come your way and we can walk through your house. That’s sad!!

Reply
12
STARR
1d ago

having cancer drains all energy, I can understand why this could happen, looks like nobody helped him, just saying!!!!

Reply
11
ken asplund
1d ago

looks more likely that people had broken into the place than anything else, especially given the part of the state it's located....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Danica Patrick might as well start a travel blog because she's been traveling the world lately. Patrick, 40, recently took trips out to Alaska and the Napa Valley. In Alaska, she spent some great time in the outdoors. She also showed off some impressive fishing skills. "Did you know halibut...
ALASKA STATE
Upworthy

Zoo in Michigan proudly welcomes the arrival of two adorable baby bintlets

Michigan’s Potter Park Zoo was thrilled to announce the arrival of some new residents this year: bintlets. Um, just what is a bintlet, you may ask? Binturongs (the adult version of a bintlet) are fascinating creatures hailing from the rainforests of Southeast Asia, where they love to hang out in the lush treetops. It’s one of the few animals with a prehensile tail, meaning it can hold and manipulate objects.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Port Washington, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Diamond
UPI News

Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan

A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
SAUGATUCK, MI
People

Anchor Who Appeared Disheveled on TV Following the Death of Her Dad Says, 'I Just Hope People Will Understand'

A TV anchor in Albany, New York appeared disheveled and confused during a live broadcast over the weekend, and has since left the job and is hoping to move past the incident. Emmy-winning reporter and anchor Heather Kovar previously said in a statement that she had worked a double shift and was "sleep-deprived and exhausted" following her return from family leave after the death of her father.
ALBANY, NY
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Whoa#Lake Michigan#Wisconsin Home#Bell#Insurance King
Outsider.com

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

How old is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the resident veteran of Chicago Fire. He’s been on the job for longer than anyone but Mouch (Christian Stolte), and he always seems to have a useful bit of advice for the younger 51 members. Being that Herrmann is the senior member of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy