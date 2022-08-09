Now that the temps have come down a tad, you can brave the great outdoors and enjoy Restaurant Week al fresco – a slew of participating restaurants (more than sixty, in fact) have decks, patios, rooftops and sidewalk spots for dining outside. Catch a sea breeze while you tuck into Northern Italian eats at Davio’s Seaport; head for Harvard Square to enjoy your meal on the nicely shaded, brick-lined patio at Grafton Street; or make for the Back Bay to snag a table outside at Lucie Drink + Dine at the Colonnade – the options are practically endless. Just look for the summery little red and orange patio umbrella symbol on the Restaurant Week Boston site to peruse all the possibilities – you can sort by neighborhood and cuisine to find the perfect al fresco spot.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO