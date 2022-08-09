Midlander accused of stealing his own car

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he stole his own truck after refusing to pay for repair costs. John Michael Bonilla, 33, has been charged with Theft of Service.

According to an affidavit, on August 4, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision repair shop after the owner called to report that Bonilla had used a spare key to drive away with his vehicle after he was told he would need to pay $3,414.58 for the completed repairs before he could take his vehicle. The owner said Bonilla was angry and said his insurance should have paid the bill, despite signing a contract stating he would be responsible for anything not covered by insurance.

Deputies then found Bonilla who stated that he didn’t owe anything because his insurance was supposed to pay the bill. When investigators showed Bonilla a copy of the signed contract, he stated he needed the vehicle for his family. Then, while searching Bonilla’s Toyota Tundra, investigators found a check from the insurance company issued to Bonilla in June in the amount of $2,914.58- the total due to the repair shop minus a $500 deductible. It is unclear if the check had ever been cashed.

Bonilla was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

