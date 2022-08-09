ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander accused of stealing his own car

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B72k_0hAadeSj00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he stole his own truck after refusing to pay for repair costs. John Michael Bonilla, 33, has been charged with Theft of Service.

According to an affidavit, on August 4, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision repair shop after the owner called to report that Bonilla had used a spare key to drive away with his vehicle after he was told he would need to pay $3,414.58 for the completed repairs before he could take his vehicle. The owner said Bonilla was angry and said his insurance should have paid the bill, despite signing a contract stating he would be responsible for anything not covered by insurance.

Deputies then found Bonilla who stated that he didn’t owe anything because his insurance was supposed to pay the bill. When investigators showed Bonilla a copy of the signed contract, he stated he needed the vehicle for his family. Then, while searching Bonilla’s Toyota Tundra, investigators found a check from the insurance company issued to Bonilla in June in the amount of $2,914.58- the total due to the repair shop minus a $500 deductible. It is unclear if the check had ever been cashed.

Bonilla was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to set fire to Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man now charged with murder in 2021 death of mother

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he killed his mother last year. Initially charged with Injury to an Elderly Person in October of 2021, Billy Joe Campbell, 59, has now been charged with Murder. Investigators said Campbell was living with his mother and was her sole caretaker at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition.  According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.  Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: 11 year old dies in mobile home fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old girl is dead after a mobile home fire, authorities say. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department were called out to the fire around 3:17 a.m. Saturday morning. The mobile...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft Of Service#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Midland Police Department says that a 29-year-old woman and […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fraud victim speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged following domestic disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.  Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

In-Custody death in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an in-custody death Thursday. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers which is a common procedure in an in-custody death investigation. A DPS spokesperson confirmed that the inmate was Kreasta Arnold, female, 46...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

11-year-old dies in overnight fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement.  ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating threat to local church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy