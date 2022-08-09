ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

On3 four-star Javien Toviano recaps his recruitment

By Justin Wells about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Javien Toviano. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano has kept college football fans guessing for most of the year. That trend doesn't seem to be fading.

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Kentucky freshman Destin Wade is settling in at quarterback

Kentucky does not have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that will change as signing day is just four months away. That means true freshman Destin Wade could have a golden opportunity. The Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit product was a four-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
Recruitment is heating up for in-state DL Jamarrion Harkless

Four months ago, Jamarrion Harkless became a very popular man on the recruiting trail. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass rising senior was offered by Georgia on April 13. A flurry of offers followed. Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and South Carolina all issued offers over the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Penn State lands its quarterback in Iowa native Jaxon Smolik

Penn State picked up its quarterback for the Class of 2023 Friday in West Des Moines, Iowa, native Jaxon Smolik. Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Smolik emerged on Penn State’s radar in early July after former commit Marcus Stokes switched to Florida. Both Stokes and Smolik performed at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angles, with Smolik earning top performer honors from On3.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
JD PicKell: LSU is getting back to being LSU under Brian Kelly

The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Marcus Freeman names Tyler Buchner Notre Dame starting quarterback

After an offseason of speculation, the starting quarterback dilemma at Notre Dame has been solved. On Saturday, the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner will take the lead under center. “We spent an enormous amount of time talking about it,” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Saturday. “It’s not really a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Mitch Barnhart weighs in on Kentucky coaching feud

Following John Calipari and Mark Stoops’ disagreement over the state of Kentucky athletics, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart weighed in on the situation, noting that while he keeps conversations between his coaches “within the family,” he doesn’t believe Calipari’s quote about Kentucky being a “basketball school” was productive in terms of laying a foundation for what Barnhart is calleing generational leadership.
LEXINGTON, KY
3-star OT Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama

Apple Valley (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido has announced his commitment to Alabama. He is the No. 422 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. “What really stands out to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson misses first scrimmage with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama currently has at least three, and maybe up to five players battling it out for two starting positions at cornerback. Unfortunately, one of the top contenders for that job, Khyree Jackson, was forced to sit out of the first scrimmage of fall camp due to an injury.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
What Was Said: Kirby Smart following Georgia's first scrimmage of fall

The Georgia Bulldogs scrimmaged for the first time this fall, another step in the right direction towards football season in Athens. Afterwards, head coach Kirby Smart spoke with media members to answer questions on what he saw, how the day went and where there’s still room to grow. For video, click here (and subscribe to the DawgsHQ YouTube channel). Meanwhile, we’ve got you covered with a transcript on the site. Here’s what was said…
ATHENS, GA
Marcus Freeman reveals injury details for Deion Colzie

At Notre Dame practice on Friday, Deion Colzie was seen in a knee brace. Saturday, Marcus Freeman explained what happened. Colzie suffered a PCL sprain earlier this week, Freeman told reporters. He didn’t provide a firm timeline for his return, but said the Fighting Irish expect to get him back “soon.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
