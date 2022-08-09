ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley provides latest injury updates on USC in Fall Camp

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRk8K_0hAadXEW00
Erik McKinney/WeAreSC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on several players who joined the non-participation group at practice over the weekend. Gary Bryant Jr., Bryson Shaw, Carson Tabaracci, and Jude Wolfe were some of the injured Trojans at practice on Monday, but aside from Wolfe who is in a walking boot, Riley described the injuries as “nothing serious.”

“Jude’s in a boot, got a little foot issue, we’re going to come take a look at it and see how it goes. He’s been practicing well this camp, so hopefully not long-term,” Riley said. “Everybody else, we’ve had a couple of nicks and bruises, nothing serious for anybody else, including Gary.”

Riley also addressed the absence of former five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman on Tuesday. He revealed that Foreman had an unavoidable previous engagement, not an injury.

Jude Wolfe emerges as H-Back option for USC

Trojans fans must now wait for word on Wolfe’s foot injury. The tight end took over H-back duties this spring. He’ll act as a lead blocker in the run game and protect quarterback Caleb Williams in the passing game during the 2022 season.

In 2021, Wolfe posted eight catches for 56 yards. The Laguna Hills, California native is still chasing his first touchdown for the Trojans.

Wolfe’s USC career has been significantly hampered by injuries thus far. He had a back injury as a true freshman and then a broken foot sidelined him for most of 2020 and spring 2021. Despite that, he’s kept a positive outlook on his career.

“It hasn’t been everything I expected, but certainly there’s always good to come out of everything,” Wolfe said in March of his time at USC so far. “Last year was probably the toughest it’s been since I’ve been here, but I learned a lot. There are some big takeaways from the year. I’m just excited to put that behind us and look forward.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot

Caleb Williams and the USC offense have suffered a major loss. According to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com, Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. Wolfe, a tight end entering his fourth collegiate season, suffered a broken foot #USC head coach Lincoln Riley announces that TE Jude Wolfe will miss the first part […] The post Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Football Preview: Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. It’s hard to pin down what fifth-year Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Laguna Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
spectrumnews1.com

UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy

In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Jury hears details of injuries suffered by Kobe crash victims

As a visibly upset Vanessa Bryant sat nearby, a Los Angeles jury Wednesday heard horrific details of gruesome injuries suffered by victims of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Lakers star Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter, and seven others. Los Angeles County’s response to that accident is the central...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Back Injury#American Football#College Football#Fall Camp#Usc Trojans
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Los Angeles Officials Unveil Metro Station Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle

Over the past week, local leaders in South Los Angeles unveiled the new Hyde Park Metro Station, which is dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Metro station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street, which is near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. During the dedication ceremony on Saturday, L.A. city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the late rapper’s legacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles

A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years

Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy