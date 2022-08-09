Lincoln Riley provides latest injury updates on USC in Fall Camp

Erik McKinney/WeAreSC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on several players who joined the non-participation group at practice over the weekend. Gary Bryant Jr., Bryson Shaw, Carson Tabaracci, and Jude Wolfe were some of the injured Trojans at practice on Monday, but aside from Wolfe who is in a walking boot, Riley described the injuries as “nothing serious.”

“Jude’s in a boot, got a little foot issue, we’re going to come take a look at it and see how it goes. He’s been practicing well this camp, so hopefully not long-term,” Riley said. “Everybody else, we’ve had a couple of nicks and bruises, nothing serious for anybody else, including Gary.”

Riley also addressed the absence of former five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman on Tuesday. He revealed that Foreman had an unavoidable previous engagement, not an injury.

Jude Wolfe emerges as H-Back option for USC

Trojans fans must now wait for word on Wolfe’s foot injury. The tight end took over H-back duties this spring. He’ll act as a lead blocker in the run game and protect quarterback Caleb Williams in the passing game during the 2022 season.

In 2021, Wolfe posted eight catches for 56 yards. The Laguna Hills, California native is still chasing his first touchdown for the Trojans.

Wolfe’s USC career has been significantly hampered by injuries thus far. He had a back injury as a true freshman and then a broken foot sidelined him for most of 2020 and spring 2021. Despite that, he’s kept a positive outlook on his career.

“It hasn’t been everything I expected, but certainly there’s always good to come out of everything,” Wolfe said in March of his time at USC so far. “Last year was probably the toughest it’s been since I’ve been here, but I learned a lot. There are some big takeaways from the year. I’m just excited to put that behind us and look forward.”