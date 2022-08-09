Michelle Carter, woman convicted in texting-suicide case, has completed her probation

In this June 8, 2017, file photo, defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass.

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the texting-suicide death of her boyfriend, has completed her probation, a court official said.

Carter, who was 17 at the time, urged her suicidal boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself in 2014 in a series of text messages that included, “Just do it, babe.”

During a bench trial, a judge determined Carter caused Roy’s death when she ordered him in a phone call to get back into his parked truck, which he had rigged to fill up with deadly carbon monoxide.

Carter was ordered to serve a 15-month jail sentence in February 2019. She was released from Bristol County jail in January 2020 after more than three months was cut from her sentence for good behavior.

Carter had been on probation since her release, but a Massachusetts Probation Service spokesperson confirmed that her probationary period ended on Aug. 1, 2022.

Conditions of her pronation, which included undergoing mental health evaluations, are no longer in place. She had also been prohibited from profiting off her case, among other limitations.

A Hulu television series based on Carter’s case, “The Girl from Plainville,” debuted earlier this year. Elle Fanning stars as Carter.

Carter’s criminal case gained national attention, including an HBO special, as it raised legal questions about free speech and provided a disturbing look at teenage relationships and depression.

Carter and Roy both lived in Massachusetts but met in Florida in 2012 while both were on vacation with their families.

Both teens suffered from depression.

