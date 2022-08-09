ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Rising Sun’s Rouselle named new Cecil College softball head coach

By By Patrick LaPorte
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday.

Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operates Pop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun , that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community.

“Obviously I’m a little nervous, it’s a big step up from what I have been doing,” Rouselle said. “My expertise is coaching and getting the most out of young people.”

He believes the position sets him up very well, as he will serve a community college in a place he knows greatly.

“I am deeply rooted within the community, which will benefit the rebuilding of Cecil College’s softball program,” Rouselle said in the release. “The area high school coaches know my name and my commitment to seeing our local youth excel both on and off the playing field.”

The Cecil College softball program has been on hiatus for three seasons. Rouselle hopes to pull talent from the softball programs in the surrounding Cecil County high schools to start revitalizing the program.

Cecil County saw one of its five public high school softball programs reach the MPSSAA state finals last season. Rising Sun softball fell to Calvert High School in the Class 2A finals in the spring.

Three other programs in the county advanced past the first round of regional play. North East and Elkton advanced to the second round of regionals in Class 2A, while Perryville did the same in Class 1A. North East and Rising Sun both finished with winning records during last year’s regular season.

“My vision is to recruit from within the county and then spread out,” Rouselle said via the announcement. “The high school softball programs within the county are powerhouses from which I hope to form a collegiate level powerhouse.”

Rouselle has reached out to local high school coaches to inquire about former athletes who are still looking for a school entering the 2023 season, according to the college’s announcement. He noted due to a high number of athletes already in college utilizing the transfer portal, some softball players from Cecil County have yet to find a four-year programs.

Rouselle said he hopes to make the Cecil College program a true option for those local softball athletes who initially can’t reach a larger, four year program. He says starting at a junior college program allows athletes to get experience balancing a life of sports and school in a more manageable environment.

“I want to make Cecil College the next best step if they can’t get to a D1 program initially,” Rouselle said. “To me, JUCO is a trampoline to the next level.”

Rouselle aims for a two-year rebuild of the program, with 2023 serving as a season to “lay the foundation.” He said the upcoming season could present a challenge due to his lack of ability to recruit during the spring. The new softball head coach said he will search for athletes who are currently looking for a collegiate program, as well as students currently enrolled at Cecil College.

Rouselle said he hopes to field a competitive team in 2024.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Softball#Junior College#Youth Sports#Cecil College#Perryville High School#Harford Community College#Mpssaa#Calvert High School
