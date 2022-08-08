Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'
Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
Boot Camp: Bloomington High with high hopes after barely missing playoffs in 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Purple Raiders of Bloomington High missed the playoffs by just one game last year. But they bring back seven starters on offense and five on defense. That along with 110 players in the program in 2022 has brought depth to their team and with it, high expectations. “I think they’re […]
Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game
After Kate Henderson scored the game-winning goal, Riley Mattingly Parker added a brace to help the Crimson Tide defeat the Commodores.
Cristobal: execution ‘up and down’ in Miami scrimmage. Canes have ‘a lot of work to do’
Three weeks before the season opener against Bethune-Cookman, the Miami Hurricanes had their first fall scrimmage Saturday night, providing an early glimpse of what coach Mario Cristobal and his new staff might see this season — and the areas in which they most need to improve.
