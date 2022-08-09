Read full article on original website
Survivors of Randolph motorcycle crash say they're still coming to terms with trial verdict
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some of the motorcyclists who survived the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed say they have more questions than answers after the man accused of causing the crash was found not guilty. Crash survivors Dawn Brindley and Manuel Ribeiro said the not guilty...
Zhukovskyy remains in ICE custody after not guilty verdicts in Randolph crash trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Despite verdicts of not guilty on 15 charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy remains in custody, held in an immigration detention facility in Pennsylvania. Zhukovskyy, a native of Ukraine, was held on a detainer issued by the Department of Homeland...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm
HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Massachusetts man found not guilty in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed to WMUR. Officials said after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on 15 charges,...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in ICE custody, faces deportation
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A truck driver who is a citizen of the Ukraine has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and now faces deportation, just one day after he was acquitted of all charges in connection with a crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, an official said.
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. He was accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in June 2019. “What were these people thinking?” asked Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield....
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
Mechanic Falls man accused of stabbing neighbor faces assault charges
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his neighbor at a mobile home park in Mechanic Falls. 50-year-old Scott O’Donnell was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged stabbing in May. According to the Sun Journal, O’Donnell faces up to 10 years behind bars on an...
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
Maine State Police announce arrest in connection with Mexico man’s death
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police announced Sunday an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mexico. The agency said around 1 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home on Intervale Avenue for a reported shooting. State police say responding officers from Mexico and Rumford found Nicholas...
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
New Hampshire campground ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — A New England campground located along one of the region's most picturesque scenic roads has been ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity. The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure order for the Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire because of an...
Woman returns bag of cash, receives gift card
GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Gilford, New Hampshire was rewarded for her honesty after returning a bag full of cash. Sonja O’Brien posted on Facebook that she was shopping at Hannaford Supermarkets when a Brinks truck drove away with its door wide open. As the truck drove off, O’Brien said she looked on the ground and found “a fat bag of money.”
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson's summer job in N.H.
Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson performs his one-man show at his venue Club Sandwich in Sandwich, New Hampshire. Editor’s note: we highly recommend listening to this story. In Sandwich, New Hampshire there’s a place that offers a little slice of Broadway, Hollywood and maybe a bit of...
