ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, NH
Randolph, NH
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. He was accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in June 2019. “What were these people thinking?” asked Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Couple found after Silver Alert

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closing Argument
WGME

2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
MEXICO, ME
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
BARTON, VT
whdh.com

Woman returns bag of cash, receives gift card

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Gilford, New Hampshire was rewarded for her honesty after returning a bag full of cash. Sonja O’Brien posted on Facebook that she was shopping at Hannaford Supermarkets when a Brinks truck drove away with its door wide open. As the truck drove off, O’Brien said she looked on the ground and found “a fat bag of money.”
GILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire

SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
SANDWICH, NH
CBS Boston

Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground

CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.   Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation. 
LINCOLN, NH
Q97.9

Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
NHPR

Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson's summer job in N.H.

Actor, singer and TV host John Davidson performs his one-man show at his venue Club Sandwich in Sandwich, New Hampshire. Editor’s note: we highly recommend listening to this story. In Sandwich, New Hampshire there’s a place that offers a little slice of Broadway, Hollywood and maybe a bit of...
SANDWICH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy