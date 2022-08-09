Neve Campbell Shared How She Thinks She Could Have Gotten A Better "Scream 6" Offer

Related
Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Jason Momoa Revealed That He Actually Thinks One Of His Movies "Really Sucked"
"It [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."
Mindy Kaling Finally Addressed The Rumor That B.J. Novak Is The Father Of Her Two Children
"It hasn't affected my kids or B.J."
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter Revealed Why Whoopi Chose Her Stage Name, And It's VERY Funny
"That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz
I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Broke Her Silence On Anne Heche's Hospitalization After A Near-Fatal Car Crash
"I don't want anybody to be hurt."
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Jennette McCurdy says she cried on the last day of filming 'iCarly' because she was afraid her and Miranda Cosgrove's friendship would end
In her new memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy described her and her costar as sisters "without the passive-aggression and weird tensions."
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Jennette McCurdy Spoke Candidly About Resenting Ariana Grande While Working With Her On "Sam & Cat" And The Different Ways Their Careers Turned Out
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
Alec Baldwin sparks fury for supporting ‘drink-drive’ actress Anne Heche telling fans to send ‘their love’
FILM star Alec Baldwin has been slammed for supporting actress Anne Heche — accused of crashing into a house while drink-driving. Baldwin, 64, urged fans on Instagram to “send their love” to “this amazingly talented woman”. But one woman replied: “What about the people she...
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Robin Williams Was Not The First Choice And A Big Risk For ‘Mork & Mindy’
Even the brightest stars started out dim before their light became blinding. Such was the case even for Robin Williams, whose credits are numerous, but the definitive start is Mork & Mindy, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1978 to 1982. But even that beginning might not have happened if things unfolded differently.
