Neve Campbell Shared How She Thinks She Could Have Gotten A Better "Scream 6" Offer

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Neve Campbell is standing by her decision to depart the Scream franchise .

Back in June, the actor, who has starred as Sidney Prescott in all five films, shocked fans when she announced she wouldn't be appearing in Scream 6 .

At the time, Neve explained that her "difficult decision" to depart the franchise after 25 years stemmed from salary negotiations that fell through.

And while recently discussing her choice to leave, Neve said she believes things would have been totally different if she were a man.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Neve told People .

She continued, "And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

Neve went on to say that she doesn't believe a man who had been a part of a franchise for that long would have been offered what was presented to her.

"I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," Neve shared.

She added that in her "soul," she "just couldn’t do that."

"I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that," Neve concluded.

I'm still keeping my fingers crossed that the studio will come to their senses and offer Neve what she deserves!

You can read all that Neve had to say here .

