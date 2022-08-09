ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former church worker from La Mirada arrested in child pornography investigation

By Darleene Powells
 4 days ago

A former church worker has been charged with felony counts of possessing child pornography, and investigators believe he may have more victims.

(credit: West Covina Police Department)

Andrew Williams, 33, of La Mirada, was arrested last Wednesday and booked on several counts of possessing child pornography following a months-long investigation by West Covina police, the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service. West Covina police say he has since been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Williams is being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday.

Police say Williams previously worked at a church, most recently worked in San Dimas, and has previously lived in Costa Mesa. Because of where he used to work, detectives believe there may be potential physical victims and have released a booking photo of Williams.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact West Covina police Detective Iside at (626) 939-8735.

