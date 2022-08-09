ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rachel Daly leaves Houston Dash, signs with Aston Villa

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426IOQ_0hAacWJa00

After six-and-a-half years, Rachel Daly has left the Houston Dash, signing with Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League in England.

Villa on Tuesday announced that they had signed Daly to a three-year contract, paying Houston an unspecified transfer fee to complete the deal.

“My time in Houston has been a journey. Not many people can say they have played at the same club for seven years. I am honored to have worn orange for that length of time,” Daly told the Dash team site . “I absolutely love this club and the city of Houston. I have created memories that will last a lifetime. I feel happy knowing that I am leaving this club in a much better place than when I arrived. I can’t wait to see the future success of the Houston Dash. I want to thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart.”

In a personal statement posted to her Twitter account, Daly cited a desire to be closer to her family back in England as the motivation for the move.

“It pains me to say goodbye,” wrote Daly. “This past year for myself and my family has been incredibly tough. The silver lining has been bringing football home and getting the opportunity to be around family. This made me realize this is exactly what I needed, to be home.”

Daly leaves Houston as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, having posted 37 regular season goals. She had been Houston’s captain for years, and was named MVP of the 2020 Challenge Cup, which saw the Dash win a trophy for the first time. Recently, Daly was a starter for England as they won Euro 2022 in what could be a landmark moment for women’s soccer in the country.

“This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer,” said Villa manager Carla Ward in a team statement announcing the move . “Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team. But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”

While losing your captain and all-time leading scorer in the middle of the season is never ideal, Houston seems to already have a solution in place. With Daly away with England, the Dash traded for Ebony Salmon, who has scored six times in five games since a midseason trade from Racing Louisville.

Related

Ebony Salmon is proving Racing Louisville wrong one goal at a time

Houston Dash hire Juan Carlos Amorós as interim head coach

After suspending their head coach, Houston Dash are now on a club-best unbeaten run

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury updates following preseason Week 1 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their Week 1 preseason game against the Chicago Bears and they lost a few players to injury during the course of the game. TE Blake Bell left the game on the second offensive series with a hip injury. He had to be helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return and eventually was ruled out of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebony Salmon
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Carla Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leeds lets two-goal lead slip away in draw at Southampton

Leeds have mostly started the season well, with four points from two games a better pace than last season’s nervy last-gasp escape from the relegation zone. On Saturday, they followed up a confident win in their opening game with a 2-2 draw at Southampton, ensuring that they’ll end the second round of Premier League fixtures in the top six. After losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the summer, it’s a very solid start. It’s just the nature of how they got that 2-2 draw that might sting. Jesse Marsch’s side, with both U.S. men’s national team midfielders going the full 90 minutes,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Women S Super League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy