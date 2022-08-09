Toledo Central Catholic football hopes experience equals another deep run in the playoffs

After a regional final run in 2021, the Fighting Irish hope experience takes them even deeper into the postseason.

SBLive is previewing some of the best Ohio high school football teams from all divisions. Here, we focus on 2021 Division II regional finalist Toledo Central Catholic.

Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish

HEAD COACH

Greg Dempsey , 23rd season, 221-52

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 11-3, Division II regional finalist

Conference Record: 7-0 , champions, Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Playoffs: Def. North Olmsted 48-0; Def. St. John’s Jesuit 54-0; Def. Highland 23-20; Lost to Avon 43-42 (OT) in regional finals.

KEY DEPARTURES

WR Sam Lee, first-team All-Ohio

LB Chris Jackson, first-team All-Ohio

CB Peyton Reasonover, first-team All-Ohio

DL Dylan Fisher, second-team All-Ohio

OL Brent Rombach, third-team All-Ohio

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior QB Ty’Waun Clark – Threw for more than 2,600 yards last season and had 27 touchdown passes. He also ran for more than 300 yards and scored 10 touchdowns rushing.

Senior RB Chris Edmonds – As a junior, he ran for nearly 1,200 yards and had 15 touchdowns on the ground and was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

Senior WR Javon Murphy – Had 31 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown last season.

Sophomore G Mark Nave – The 6-foot-4, 325-pound guard has already received college offers after playing just one year of high school football.

Junior DL Michael Cannings – named second-team All-TRAC as a sophomore.

Senior DL Tyler Jackson - named second-team All-TRAC last season.

Senior LB Cody Schuberg - named second-team All-TRAC last season.

Senior S Braden Awls – The University of Toledo commit had 29 tackles and five interceptions last season, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the playoff win over St. John’s Jesuit.

OUTLOOK

Central Catholic will return a number of starters on both sides of the ball in hopes of making another deep playoff run after a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Avon last season in the regional final.

On offense, Clark and Edmonds return after accounting for nearly 4,000 yards of offense a season ago. Also returning are two regular starters on the offensive line in Nave and Kendric Bankston. They will have to replace the receiving production of Sam and Josh Lee, however, as the duo combined for over 1,700 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Defensively, Central Catholic returns five starters, which includes four players who received All-TRAC honors last season. Returning two on the defensive line, a linebacker and three defensive backs gives the Irish a good balance to start with this season.

The special teams will have to replace Cole Tishler, who was the first-team punter and second-team kicker in the TRAC last season. But one stabilizing force for the special teams will be long snapper Winston Delp.

2022 Schedule:

8/19 at St. Edward

8/26 vs Benedictine

9/2 vs Olentangy Orange

9/9 at Findlay

9/16 vs St. John’s Jesuit

9/23 at Lima Senior

9/30 vs Clay

10/7 at Whitmer

10/14 vs Fremont Ross

10/21 at St Francis de Sales