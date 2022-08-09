The Watertown Recreation Department announced that part of the Victory Field complex will be closed over the weekend. The Rec. Department provided the following announcement:. The Victory Artificial Turf Field is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 13 & 14, because of field line painting in preparation for the fall season. The field hockey, football and soccer game fields will be completed and hopefully the logo if time allows. Thanks to the Parks Department of the DPW for scheduling and coordinating this event.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO