Watertown, MA

Watertown News

A Variety of Open Houses to Check Out in Watertown

Home seekers can visit a number of homes around Watertown this week. 23-25 Molloy St., $2,024,900 5 bedroom 6 bathroom 3,700 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Aug. 14 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 20 Edward Road, $629,000 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,008 sq. ft. Single Family, Open...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

New Rep Theatre Taking Part in 2nd Annual Watertown Arts Market

The following announcement was provided by New Rep Theatre:. New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to be a part of the Watertown Arts Market on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Arsenal Park. This annual outdoor event features nearly 100 area artists and cultural organizations, with a variety of activities and food options. It is free and open to the public.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Victory Field Turf Will be Closed Over the Weekend

The Watertown Recreation Department announced that part of the Victory Field complex will be closed over the weekend. The Rec. Department provided the following announcement:. The Victory Artificial Turf Field is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 13 & 14, because of field line painting in preparation for the fall season. The field hockey, football and soccer game fields will be completed and hopefully the logo if time allows. Thanks to the Parks Department of the DPW for scheduling and coordinating this event.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Petting Zoo & Water Slides Coming to Victory Field

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Parks Program will be hosting an exciting and fun filled doubleheader event on Friday, August 12 at our Victory Field Complex. Animal Craze (please use graphic) will have a petting zoo from 10:00am to 12:00pm, while Busy...
WATERTOWN, MA

