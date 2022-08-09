Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Families Can Celebrate Summer at Event Hosted by Watertown Families Together & Brigham House
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Families Together:. WHEN: Aug. 18, 2022, 10 a.m. WHAT: Inviting all families with young children to a get together. Come sing, dance, clap and have fun and meet new friends. This family event is brought to you by Watertown Families Together, Brigham House...
Watertown News
Council Approves Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gases & Prepare for Impact of Climate Change
The Climate & Energy Plan approved by the City Council on Tuesday has multiple goals, including reducing the use of fossil fuels, increasing the number of electric vehicles, cutting the amount of waste created in Watertown, and preparing the City and residents for the impact of severe weather. The City...
Watertown News
WGBH Airing Filmmaker’s Journey to Find Ancestral Homeland in Armenia, Partly Filmed in Watertown
The following information was provided by the makers of The Hidden Map:. The Hidden Map, one of the only Armenian films ever to be distributed nationally by PBS, continues to share the Armenian story with viewers across America. After its successful June premiere in hundreds of U.S. cities, the documentary...
Watertown News
A Variety of Open Houses to Check Out in Watertown
Home seekers can visit a number of homes around Watertown this week. 23-25 Molloy St., $2,024,900 5 bedroom 6 bathroom 3,700 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Aug. 14 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 20 Edward Road, $629,000 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,008 sq. ft. Single Family, Open...
Watertown News
New Rep Theatre Taking Part in 2nd Annual Watertown Arts Market
The following announcement was provided by New Rep Theatre:. New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to be a part of the Watertown Arts Market on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Arsenal Park. This annual outdoor event features nearly 100 area artists and cultural organizations, with a variety of activities and food options. It is free and open to the public.
Watertown News
Victory Field Turf Will be Closed Over the Weekend
The Watertown Recreation Department announced that part of the Victory Field complex will be closed over the weekend. The Rec. Department provided the following announcement:. The Victory Artificial Turf Field is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 13 & 14, because of field line painting in preparation for the fall season. The field hockey, football and soccer game fields will be completed and hopefully the logo if time allows. Thanks to the Parks Department of the DPW for scheduling and coordinating this event.
Watertown News
Petting Zoo & Water Slides Coming to Victory Field
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Parks Program will be hosting an exciting and fun filled doubleheader event on Friday, August 12 at our Victory Field Complex. Animal Craze (please use graphic) will have a petting zoo from 10:00am to 12:00pm, while Busy...
Watertown News
Most Watertown Voting Locations Will be Usual Spots, Council to Examine Election Decision Process
After initially proposing that several precincts would move to different polling locations for the September 2022 election, which would particularly impact residents in the eastern half of Watertown, the final plan only moves one precinct on a temporary basis. The Council not only voted to set the polling locations for...
