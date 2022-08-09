Community Blood Center takes new approach to attract donors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center is trying a different way to attract blood donors as the metro struggles with a blood shortage.

The organization announced a blood emergency as its blood and platelet supplies have decreased again.

To recruit donors, the Community Blood Center is partnering with local breweries for a “Pint for a Pint” campaign.

All blood donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a free, or discounted, pint of beer, cider, wine, or soft drink at a participating brewery or restaurant.

There are 24 breweries and businesses across the metro taking part in the promotion. Blood donors cannot redeem their vouchers for alcohol on the day of their blood donation.

Donate through Sept. 10 to receive a voucher.

“Summer has always been a challenging time for the blood supply, and we are grateful to all of our partner breweries and restaurants for stepping up to help us during this critical time,” said Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Operations at Community Blood Center.

The Community Blood Center said the blood supply currently stands at a two-to-three-day supply. The center says the blood supply should be five to seven days.

The center is also involved in an event later this month.

An organization called America’s Blood Centers is encouraging prospective donors to make an appointment to donate blood on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The non-profit hopes to break the World Record for Most Blood Donations in a Single Day.

The group says the current record is 33,000 blood donations in a single calendar day. America’s Blood Centers hope to have at least 50,000 donations.

Donors in 20 countries across six continents are taking part in the event.

Anyone can search for a blood donation site , including the Community Blood Center, online.

