Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Throws at Practice Two Weeks After Appendectomy

By Patrick Norton
 4 days ago

The prodigal son has returned. Joe Burrow is back on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals and all is right in the world again. Two weeks after skipping the opening of NFL training camp for an appendectomy , the young superstar began some light football activities.

While a timetable for his true arrival to padded practices remains somewhat unknown, the quarterback’s presence at camp is a positive signal. Burrow – who spent time in the hospital following his procedure – continues to hang around the team during practice. But the franchise rightly prefers to approach Burrow’s recovery with caution.

After all, the quarterback remains the lifeblood of the organization fresh off of a Super Bowl runner-up run. While the team moved into a special teams drill during Monday’s practice, Burrow plucked his top receivers aside. The quarterback then held a quick walkthrough of some lighter playbook material .

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan points out that while Burrow remains sidelined, “He’s feeling better.” The coach said, “The passes weren’t very hard and they weren’t many of them. But it was the first time he did any sort of throwing since the surgery.”

However, regardless of the quarterback’s momentary participation, head coach Zac Taylor refused to set a timetable in stone .

“He’s starting to get better every single day,” Taylor said of Burrow. “Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging.”

Joe Burrow’s Absence Doesn’t Diminish Preparation

But the lack of preparation time shouldn’t set Burrow back too far. Zac Taylor spent a portion of OTAs lauding the quarterback’s work ethic off of the field in studying film and building a rapport with his offense. And while unable to physically practice, Burrow remains on the sideline observing the training camp efforts.

And he still possesses the charm and likeability that makes the Bengals’ QB a fan-favorite league-wide. Just last week, Burrow participated in the team’s conditioning drills … from the comfort of his cart . The team’s official Twitter account later shared footage of another afternoon drive.

