WIBW
State Treasurer, financial leaders discuss importance of saving for future
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers spoke with students and financial leaders at Johnson Co. Community College about the importance of saving for the future and how to do that. Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Aug. 11, he joined financial leaders in the state to...
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
Treasurer race, abortion question draw recount requests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office received recount requests for two items from the Aug. 2 primary election. One is for the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment question, while the other is in the Republican race for State Treasurer. Citizen Missy Leavitt is...
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
Jury convicts Kansas veteran of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, Bruce Hay, 53, of Greely, a U.S. Army...
Books set in Sunflower State to represent Kansas at National book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two books set in the Sunflower State will represent Kansas at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. The Kansas State Library says its Kansas Center for the Book has chosen one youth book and one adult book to represent the Sunflower State at the 2022 National Book Festival. It said the youth book chosen is A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor by Karen M. Greenwald and illustrated by Sian James. The book chosen for adults is The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia.
KS Board of Ed hears proposal to change private schools classifications based on state titles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) did a survey and found private schools win a disproportionate amount of state titles compared to public schools. The organization began discussing it in 2009, even forming a committee to study the issue, but it was not until...
VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
Kansans enjoy lower gas prices as nation dips below $4 average
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the nation as the U.S. sees prices fall below $4 for the first time in months. While the national average price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped just below $4, AAA gas price records indicate that Kansas had a state average of $3.58 on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Wednesday’s Child - Dehvon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Life is about to change for our Wednesday’s Child this week. His name is Dehvon and he’s about to be a high school freshman. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he hopes to find happiness in the next few years; both at school and with a forever family.
