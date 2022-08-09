Read full article on original website
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
she / her / black bitch
Doechii’s independent 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” unfolds like a magical girl transformation. Speaking as a nervous new student introducing herself to a classroom, the Tampa-raised rapper begins with a meekness that sharpens into steely resolve as the track builds, girlhood crises of confidence giving way to adult conviction. “I am a black girl who beat the statistics,” she raps with a mix of relief, pride, and vexation. Doechii’s cadences and vocal tics on the song suggest Nicki Minaj, but the origin story at its center is wholly hers. When “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral the next year on TikTok, soundtracking then-versus-now reveals including gender transitions, weight loss stories, and makeovers, the song’s themes of self-discovery and overcoming adolescent angst drove the trend.
M.I.A. Shares New Song “Popular”: Listen
M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Watch Jessie Ware’s New “Free Yourself” Video
Jessie Ware has shared a video for “Free Yourself,” the single she released last month. Watch her stride into a regal hall to lead a freaky congregation in a ritual dance below. The song, co-written and produced by Clarence Coffee Jr. and Stuart Producer, is a taster of a new album, according to a press release.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
Wilco Announce Iceland Residency, Release Archival Recording: Listen
Wilco have announced their first-ever shows in Iceland. The band will play a three-night residency at Reykjavík’s Eldborg Hall at Harpa. The concerts take place on April 6, 7, and 8, 2023. “We’re extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time,” drummer Glenn Kotche...
Listen to Four Tet’s New Songs “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth”
Four Tet has shared a pair of new tracks, “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth.” The releases follow last month’s drop “Scythe Master” and, under his KH alias, “Looking at Your Pager.” Listen below. Jason Evans made the artwork. Keiran Hebden’s last Four...
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
The Eternal Influence of Imogen Heap
What was your first brush with Imogen Heap? Was it hearing the symphonic flutters of “Let Go” in Garden State, as Zach Braff’s character chases after the girl of his dreams? Or watching Marissa Cooper on The O.C. realize she shot someone, set to the vocoder harmonies of “Hide and Seek”? Maybe you encountered Heap’s otherworldly vocals through a Jason Derulo radio hit, the far reaches of SoundCloud, or aesthetic TikTok. There are a million points of possible contact with the singer-songwriter-producer, whose rococo electronic pop is full of wild imagination and digital idiosyncrasy. These days, even pouty infants are entranced by her music: Heap’s “The Happy Song” is purportedly the world’s first composition scientifically proven to cheer up babies. As one satisfied parent wrote in a New York Times endorsement, “From the point of view of sheer effectiveness… [it is] the greatest song ever recorded.”
Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
Listen to BIGMUTHA’s “The Hell Tree”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Before Lil Nas X slid down a stripper pole to give Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rina Sawayama danced in the flames of eternal damnation in “This Hell,” BIGMUTHA, also known as bbymutha, proclaimed herself the “devil’s daughter.” The association was her way of reclaiming degrading labels placed upon her in her Christian household. On “The Hell Tree,” a track from her recent MUTHALEFIC3NT EP, the Chattanooga rapper reaffirms her ties to the underworld: “Now I gotta give these bitches hell, yuh, the demon way,” she raps over church organs, venting about women she wanted to wife who ended up being haters. Breakbeats like racing footsteps heighten the intensity of her words. And then, as if she received an evil omen in the studio, the 32-year-old rapper begs God for protection: “Father God in Heaven please come and guide me through the garden/Keep these snakes away from me.” It feels like when you get a little too high and religious trauma makes you paranoid that Judgement Day is creeping up on you.
Run The Jewels Play “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” on Colbert: Watch
Run the Jewels were the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Killer Mike and El-P performed an intense “A Few Words for the Firing Squad” from their 2020 album RTJ4. Check it out below. The episode also included a performance...
Rage Against the Machine Cancel European Tour, Per “Medical Guidance” for Zack de la Rocha
Rage Against the Machine have canceled the European leg of their reunion tour, but will go ahead with their three-night run at Madison Square Garden starting tonight. They wrote on social media that bandleader Zack de la Rocha had been instructed not to proceed with the intensive European run on the advice of his doctor. Canceled dates including headline shows at Reading and Leeds festivals. North American dates early next year are scheduled to go ahead.
Ari Lennox Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hoodie”: Watch
Ari Lennox has shared a video for “Hoodie,” a new song produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite. She also announced that her second album is titled Age/Sex/Location and that it’s out September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Check out the “Hoodie” video and the LP artwork below.
Madonna and the Roots Play “Music” With Classroom Instruments on Fallon: Watch
Madonna was a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After sitting down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the pop icon joined the host and the Roots to play her 2000 single “Music” using classroom instruments. Watch that happen below. Madonna...
Listen to Brainorchestra’s “Tokens”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. New Jersey rapper-producer Brainorchestra pulls from all different kinds of media to create his own worlds. An avid fan of video games, his latest project Fallout: Vault 908 draws from the atmosphere of the titular post-apocalyptic game series to create colorful, hard-hitting beats. The second track “Tokens” is particularly striking, using an array of bleeping synths and gutter-deep drums to create a vibe as vibrant as the Pip-Boy watch’s green interface. It’s a brief blast of energy that will leave you feeling ready to take on a field of deathclaws.
