Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Before Lil Nas X slid down a stripper pole to give Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rina Sawayama danced in the flames of eternal damnation in “This Hell,” BIGMUTHA, also known as bbymutha, proclaimed herself the “devil’s daughter.” The association was her way of reclaiming degrading labels placed upon her in her Christian household. On “The Hell Tree,” a track from her recent MUTHALEFIC3NT EP, the Chattanooga rapper reaffirms her ties to the underworld: “Now I gotta give these bitches hell, yuh, the demon way,” she raps over church organs, venting about women she wanted to wife who ended up being haters. Breakbeats like racing footsteps heighten the intensity of her words. And then, as if she received an evil omen in the studio, the 32-year-old rapper begs God for protection: “Father God in Heaven please come and guide me through the garden/Keep these snakes away from me.” It feels like when you get a little too high and religious trauma makes you paranoid that Judgement Day is creeping up on you.

