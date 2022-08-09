ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign

"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
