2024 Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star cornerback Wardell Mack received an offer from Ole Miss. He announced the news on social media. Mack, a 6-foot-0.5, 170 pound defensive back, is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 13 cornerback in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 rates him even higher as the No. 96 overall prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the 2024 On300. Both rankings rate him as the No. 3 player in Louisiana.

OXFORD, MS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO