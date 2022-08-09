Read full article on original website
Dane Daniels
1d ago
Mean Gene has been a disaster for the series. No humor. Petty crimes. The rest of the cast members are shallow. They add nothing to the plot. Only the brief segments showing Saul are worth watching. Hard to believe this went downhill so fast.
