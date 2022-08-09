ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
Why Quanterix Stock Bounced Back on Wednesday

The stock reverses course after plummeting nearly 55% on Tuesday.
Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Triumphant Today

STAAR Surgical's implanted lenses for vision correction were a hit in China and India in Q2. The success in China is especially notable, given ongoing pandemic-associated difficulties. The rest of the year might see its share price recover to approach where it was 12 months ago.
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week

The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance.
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
Why Vizio Stock Rocketed 14% This Morning

Vizio's sales grew just 2% in Q2, missing analyst estimates. But the company earned a surprise profit, mainly from cutting costs.
Why Trade Desk Stock Soared 40% This Week

The Trade Desk is rapidly expanding within the $750 billion global ad market. By providing indispensable tools to its ad partners, The Trade Desk appears set to deliver even more gains to its shareholders.
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032

Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity.
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)

Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA 0.00%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Bioventus Inc. (BVS 7.84%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT 27.29%) Q2 2022...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

AT&T is a dependable dividend stock with long-term opportunities in 5G. Ford is carving out its space in the electric vehicles market.
ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG -21.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
5 Passive Income Stocks That Can Make You Richer

Dividends can pay your living expenses without spending your nest egg. REITs let retail investors participate in real estate without having deep pockets.
The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now

Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector's next upswing.
The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST 2.34%) Q2 2022...
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC 1.06%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
