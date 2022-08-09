Read full article on original website
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
Cause of Deaths in Double Homicide Appears to Be Shooting, NCSO Offers More Details
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has offered up more information regarding the double homicide that occurred in Natrona County on August 9th. According to a press release from the NCSO, the sheriff's department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 20-26 in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022.
Fireworks Caused Fire in Wolf Creek Subdivision
Fireworks are illegal in Natrona County. They're illegal on the 4th of July and they're illegal at any other point of the year. Still, Casper Fire-EMS reported that it was, in fact, fireworks that caused the fire in the area of Puma Drive near the Wolf Creek subdivision on Wednesday night.
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
Casper PD to Consider Spending $169,000 on Armored Vehicle
On Tuesday, at the Casper city council's work session, the council gave the Casper Police Department the go-ahead to begin the process of buying an armored vehicle. The vehicle, a Lenco BearCat G2, is currently listed at $169,725, with an additional $9,300 in shipping costs, and is from 2006. The...
‘End the Summer with Pride’ Event Coming This September
Casper PRIDE is hosting an awesome event to end the summer 2022 season. Coming up September, it's time to "End the Summer with Pride". The official End the Summer with Pride Facebook event page states:. ☀️The end of summer is approaching, and we are just as sad as you are,...
Dog Days of Summer: Washington Pool Hosting ‘Pooch Pool Party’ on Sunday
Nobody on the road. Nobody on the beach. I feel it in the air. The summer's out of reach. Empty lake, empty streets. The sun goes down alone. I'm driving by your house. Though I know you you're not home. And that's because you're at the 'Pooch Pool Party,' hosted...
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Casper’s Food Scene Is About to Get ‘sOOp-ed’ Up
The Casper area has a plethora of food trucks, some local and some regional, that travel in and around our area often, but the one thing we don't really have is a "food cart" option, at least not like the street vendors in the bigger, more metropolitan areas. That is...
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
Special Olympics of Wyoming Looking for Volunteers at Upcoming Meeting
According to a press release, the Special Olympics Wyoming’s Casper Program will have a meeting on Aug. 17 for all current and prospective athletes, coaches, parents, and volunteers. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Laura Kelly,...
PHOTOS: The Unsung Heroes of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022
After a weekend full of music, madness, and a little bit of magic, Beartrap Summer Festival is officially in the books. It was an incredible weekend for all involved; from the musicians, to the crowd, the vendors, and more. But the festival couldn't have happened without so many different people...
Hogadon Hopes to Avoid Raising Rates If Casper Lowers Subsidy
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about what the Hogadon Basin Ski Area is considering to stay afloat in anticipation of the city reducing its subsidy. A resolution passed by the council in 2018 set a goal of getting the...
Wyoming Supreme Court Keeps Alive Casper Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Linda Lennen will get her day in court for a wrongful death lawsuit against two Casper Police officers and the City of Casper she says are responsible for negligence in the February 2018 shooting death of her son Douglas Oneyear. The next legal actions will affect a grieving family in...
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Natrona County’s population is getting older
The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
From the Mouths of Babes: The Kiddos of Beartrap Summer Festival
Without getting too religious, the Bible had much to say about children. The biggest and, some might say most beautiful point, came from Jesus when he asked the religious teachers oh his day 'Have you never read 'Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants you have perfected praise?'"
