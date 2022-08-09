ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
My Country 95.5

He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire

A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#National Night Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
My Country 95.5

Casting Calls for Models in Casper

Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper

There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County’s population is getting older

The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy