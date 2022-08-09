Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Marion Police investigate deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. Todd Anthony Gosha, 32, was found shot shortly after 1:30 a.m. and died at the hospital. Police responded to report of shots fired in the 2600 block of South...
Girlfriend critically injures boyfriend in shooting at local Walmart, police say
A person was critically injured in a shooting early Friday at the Walmart on Pendleton Pike, police say.
WLFI.com
3-year-old victim to police: 'My daddy killed me.'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
WTHR
IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Lawrence police respond to Walmart after reported shooting; man in critical condition
LAWRENCE, Ind. – A shooting near a central Indiana Walmart left a man in critical condition, police say. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said a man was in critical condition after being shot […]
Sunday fundraiser set to benefit wounded Richmond Police officer Seara Burton
The Wayne County community continues to rally to support a critically wounded Richmond Police officer. Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton Ohio hospital after she was shot in the line of duty Wednesday. (Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report on a vigil held...
Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
Northeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person critically injured Thursday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive around 9 p.m. They found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. Police haven't shared many details, but...
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car
INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
Suspect arrested in West Lafayette hit-and-run that killed man
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Officers were called Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m. to an area near Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead and...
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing dog, “King”, has been found and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were […]
