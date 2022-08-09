ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Marion Police investigate deadly shooting of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. Todd Anthony Gosha, 32, was found shot shortly after 1:30 a.m. and died at the hospital. Police responded to report of shots fired in the 2600 block of South...
MARION, IN
WLFI.com

3-year-old victim to police: 'My daddy killed me.'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fishers, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishers Police Detective
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy