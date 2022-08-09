LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.

