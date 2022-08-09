ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think

Cable television companies are proving surprisingly disruptive within the wireless arena. Consumers are flocking to lower-cost services, not caring how connections are made and maintained. Traditional carriers are limited in what they can do to combat this growth when these new rivals enjoy much lower infrastructure costs. You’re reading a...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

Given a choice between settling for pathetically slow internet speeds from AT&T or paying Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home, Michigan resident Jared Mauch chose option "C": starting up his own fiber internet service provider. Now, he's expanding his service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet, Ars Technica has reported.
INTERNET
deseret.com

Technology
Verizon
Internet
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras

OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Gmail: Two ways to protect your account from hackers

Unlike your business email account, personal Gmail accounts do not offer the same level of security. Google’s email services are particularly targeted by hackers because of the trove of data available on there. You should take your online protection into your own hands by activating these security features that Google offers.
INTERNET
CNET

Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Fiber is bringing high-speed internet to five new states

In what is the first significant expansion since pausing new construction in late 2016, Google recently detailed future plans to bring its Fiber internet services to more regions. The company now says it is planning to deliver high-speed internet through Google Fiber to five new states, specifically Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho.
INTERNET
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
srnnews.com

Verizon’s internet services back up after brief outage – Downdetector

(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc’s internet services appeared to be back up after facing a brief disruption on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
INTERNET

