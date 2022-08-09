Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think
Cable television companies are proving surprisingly disruptive within the wireless arena. Consumers are flocking to lower-cost services, not caring how connections are made and maintained. Traditional carriers are limited in what they can do to combat this growth when these new rivals enjoy much lower infrastructure costs. You’re reading a...
Engadget
The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service
Given a choice between settling for pathetically slow internet speeds from AT&T or paying Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home, Michigan resident Jared Mauch chose option "C": starting up his own fiber internet service provider. Now, he's expanding his service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet, Ars Technica has reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: 08 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
USPS Has No Reason to Have 630,000 Employees
The U.S. Postal Service bills itself as one of America’s largest employers, but does it have tens of thousands of workers it does not need?
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras
OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
ohmymag.co.uk
Gmail: Two ways to protect your account from hackers
Unlike your business email account, personal Gmail accounts do not offer the same level of security. Google’s email services are particularly targeted by hackers because of the trove of data available on there. You should take your online protection into your own hands by activating these security features that Google offers.
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Digital Trends
Google Fiber is bringing high-speed internet to five new states
In what is the first significant expansion since pausing new construction in late 2016, Google recently detailed future plans to bring its Fiber internet services to more regions. The company now says it is planning to deliver high-speed internet through Google Fiber to five new states, specifically Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho.
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
srnnews.com
Verizon’s internet services back up after brief outage – Downdetector
(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc’s internet services appeared to be back up after facing a brief disruption on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
Comments / 1