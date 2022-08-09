Read full article on original website
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Newborn baby dies at home as police probe ‘unexplained’ death
A police investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found dead at an address in Swindon. Wiltshire Police announced a probe into the “unexplained” death after paramedics arrived at the home yesterday morning. Despite their efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are treating the death as unexplained, with forensic experts at the scene investigating.A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning.“Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”West Swindon parish councillor Tim Swinyar told Wiltshire Live: “It's terrible to hear. My thoughts are with the family. It's really shocking news.”A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue. Read More Owami Davies: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurseArchie Battersbee’s family lodge last-minute appeal with Supreme Court to stop withdrawal of life support
Woman, 22, was spiked while on night out with friends at nightclub
A young woman has been spiked while on night out with friends at a nightclub in Bristol. The 22-year-old female was at the Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road, which is known to be popular with students in the south-west city. Detectives looking into what happened believe the spiking occurred just...
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless
Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail. Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Ms Davies, who...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Frantic search for girl, 10, with ‘sandy blonde hair’ who vanished from her family home four days ago
Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl after she vanished from her home. The little girl was last seen at a on home on Phylis Street in Ipswich, Queensland, on Friday at about 10am. Police and family are worried about her due to her young age. She...
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
