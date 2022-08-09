A mobile app developed in Peoria seeks to move union organizing into the digital age. "Mittee is an organizing platform for both people trying to organize their workplaces into a union and for also union membership management. And integral to the project is kind of connecting these two facets," said co-developer Jarred, who asked to go only by his first name for fear of employer reprisal.

PEORIA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO