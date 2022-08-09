Read full article on original website
A Peoria native returns home to bring 'Death of a Salesman' to the stage
A Peoria native now living in Blanchardville, Wis. is returning home to the River City for an important cause. Tom Hardin grew up in Peoria and frequently did productions with Corn Stock Theatre. It was through his love of the stage that he met his close friends, Jeff Sloter, a former Caterpillar communication consultant, and Dan Allar, a Bradley University graduate.
Illinois tax holiday and local nonprofits help with back-to-school spending
On Aug. 4, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15. The intention is to help families send their kids back to school prepared. “Whether it’s book bags or calculators, writing tablets, notebooks or binders, folders, clothing and footwear,” said Pritzker....
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
Safety Net meeting highlights violence prevention grants, Cure Violence progress
The August meeting of the Peoria Safety Network featured new crime data from the Peoria Police Department, an update on a proposed Cure Violence assessment, and two new sources of potential funding for local violence prevention programs. The first funding opportunity is a pool of $700,000 of American Rescue Plan...
Organizing a labor union? There's an app for that made right here in Peoria
A mobile app developed in Peoria seeks to move union organizing into the digital age. "Mittee is an organizing platform for both people trying to organize their workplaces into a union and for also union membership management. And integral to the project is kind of connecting these two facets," said co-developer Jarred, who asked to go only by his first name for fear of employer reprisal.
Peoria Park District celebrates first year of workforce development program
The Peoria Park District celebrated the first year of a new workforce development program with the unveiling of a new mural Wednesday at the Logan Recreation Center. The program, funded by a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, hired 22 Peoria area high school and college students for paid internships in July of 2021.
Peoria NAACP president echoes calls for response to Bartonville fire official using racial slur
NAACP Peoria Branch president Marvin Hightower says a viral video of a Bartonville firefighter using a racial slur should prompt some action from village leaders, as village trustee Scott Helms calls for a swift response. In the video shared on social media platforms, volunteer assistant fire chief Drew Zachman seems...
UIS ends contract with DCFS for training investigators
Update Aug. 11: This story has been updated to include reaction from various stakeholders after it was initially published. The University of Illinois Springfield has elected to discontinue its contract with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services to offer simulation training for DCFS investigators in a house on campus.
Peoria County voters will be asked to decide auditor question again in November
Peoria County voters will again be asked in November whether the elected office of internal auditor should be eliminated. This comes after voters narrowly rejected a similar proposition in 2018. The ballot language approved by the county board asks voters if the elected auditor's office should be eliminated on Dec....
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi pleads not guilty to federal tax, mail fraud charges
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is pleading not guilty to federal tax and mail fraud charges. The Bloomington man who co-founded the Pekin company that made millions processing COVID-19 tests made his plea Thursday in a court appearance. Rossi was indicted in March for filing false tax returns under reporting...
