ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wcbu.org

A Peoria native returns home to bring 'Death of a Salesman' to the stage

A Peoria native now living in Blanchardville, Wis. is returning home to the River City for an important cause. Tom Hardin grew up in Peoria and frequently did productions with Corn Stock Theatre. It was through his love of the stage that he met his close friends, Jeff Sloter, a former Caterpillar communication consultant, and Dan Allar, a Bradley University graduate.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Illinois tax holiday and local nonprofits help with back-to-school spending

On Aug. 4, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15. The intention is to help families send their kids back to school prepared. “Whether it’s book bags or calculators, writing tablets, notebooks or binders, folders, clothing and footwear,” said Pritzker....
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Bath, IL
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Bath, IL
Lifestyle
wcbu.org

Organizing a labor union? There's an app for that made right here in Peoria

A mobile app developed in Peoria seeks to move union organizing into the digital age. "Mittee is an organizing platform for both people trying to organize their workplaces into a union and for also union membership management. And integral to the project is kind of connecting these two facets," said co-developer Jarred, who asked to go only by his first name for fear of employer reprisal.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Park District celebrates first year of workforce development program

The Peoria Park District celebrated the first year of a new workforce development program with the unveiling of a new mural Wednesday at the Logan Recreation Center. The program, funded by a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, hired 22 Peoria area high school and college students for paid internships in July of 2021.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

UIS ends contract with DCFS for training investigators

Update Aug. 11: This story has been updated to include reaction from various stakeholders after it was initially published. The University of Illinois Springfield has elected to discontinue its contract with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services to offer simulation training for DCFS investigators in a house on campus.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Invasive Species#Illinois River#National Geographic

Comments / 0

Community Policy